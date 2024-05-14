New England Patriots' Strength of Schedule Revealed for 2024
The NFL schedule reveal for the 2024 season is right around the corner, meaning we'll finally get a chance to see where and when the New England Patriots will be taking the field starting this upcoming September.
And while we're still a few hours out until the official schedule release, the Patriots can still get a gauge of how their matchups will look next season based on their strength of schedule. Each of their games is already picked out for the coming year, so we already expect who New England will be up against in their first 17 games under head coach Jerod Mayo.
For the 2024 NFL season, the Patriots are seemingly set to face up against a tough schedule based on SoS, coming in with an opponent win percentage of .512.
Just for reference of how that stacks up against the rest of the league, the NFL tweeted out a ranking of where each team stood in terms of SOS, showing New England comes in with the league's tenth-most difficult schedule. The Cleveland Browns sit atop the bunch with .547, while the Atlanta Falcons come in with the easiest stretch of games at .453.
New England won't have it easy next season. The Patriots will have some heavy hitters traveling to Foxboro, like the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Houston Texans, and also will be tasked with some daunting road dates against the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers. It remains to be seen exactly when they'll occur, but they still loom on the horizon.
Pair those teams with the competitive state of their divisional opponents, and it's easy to see how tough the road could be for this Patriots squad next season. Still, with a fresh face at quarterback with third-overall pick Drake Maye, and some other talented building blocks to surround him, there's immense reason for optimism surrouding what's to come in New England.
The Patriots' schedule for the upcoming 2024 year will officially be unveiled on Wednesday, May 15th alongside the rest of the league at 8 PM ET.