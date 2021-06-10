Patriots, Giants to Hold Joint Practices This Summer

The New England Patriots and New York Giants will work together at Gillette Stadium before their preseason game at MetLife Stadium

The New England Patriots have always enjoyed the opportunity to participate in joint practices with NFL teams during training camp. While the COVID-19 pandemic squashed that idea in 2020, it appears the Pats are ready to resume the practice in 2021.

In fact, they will be welcoming a familiar face back to New England in the process.

When speaking to the media Thursday morning, New York Giants head coach Joe Judge said that his team was planning to hold training camp practices with New England, as well as the Cleveland Browns.

The Giants and the Patriots are set to face off Aug. 29 on the final day of the NFL preseason schedule. The Patriots then will have two weeks to prepare for the start of the regular season against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 12.

Though the Giants will be hosting this year’s perennial preseason contest at MetLife Stadium, the practices will take place on the fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Judge also indicated the potential of this being a recurring arrangement, with the Giants and Patriots alternating the site of practices and home-team venues for the games.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also was asked about joint practices in his press conference Thursday. "It's a possibility," he said. "We'll see how it goes."

The Patriots and the Giants are no stranger to joint practices. The teams have participated in such joint sessions, as far back as New England’s days of hosting training camp at Bryant College (now Bryant University) in Smithfield, Rhode Island, in the 1980s and 1990s.

For Judge, it also will be a bit of a homecoming. Prior to joining the Giants, Judge served as an assistant coach for the Patriots from 2012-2019, holding the titles of special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach. The Patriots appeared in four Super Bowls during Judge’s tenure, winning three.