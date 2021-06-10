Joe Judge Confirms Giants' Plans for Joint Practices with Browns, Patriots

The Giants will practice against Cleveland and New England, their preseason opponents in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively.

The New York Giants are planning to hit the road this summer.

Head coach Joe Judge confirmed there are plans for the Giants to hold joint practices against the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots, two teams the Giants will also face in the preseason in Weeks 2 and 3 this summer.

"I'm a big fan of (joint practices)," Judge said. "I think it's a great time to get your team in training camp to kind of break the monotony, get some competition against friendly opponent in both programs, the Browns and the Patriots."

Besides the personal relationships with Kevin Stefanski of the Brows and Bill Belichick of the Patriots, Judge, in planning out the Giants training camp, also saw additional benefits for his team.

"I think one of the things you try to find in this is not only the teams that are obviously schematically going to help you some of the things that you're going to see throughout the season, but most importantly, you want to make sure you go out there and you have a good quality practice," he said.

"It helps you get exposure to different schemes that you may not see from your own team outside of having to draw cards or on scout teams. It's actually a way to really take something off your players at a certain time," Judge said.

"You kind of ramp them up and build it the first few weeks of training camp. And then when you go ahead and you do a practice with another team, you got to figure it's no longer the offense is always going to defense--what's going on is our offense is on the field and our defense is on the sideline, making adjustments, resting, talking to coaches, and then vice versa. So it actually breaks it up a little bit for them."

While the Giants will travel to Cleveland since their preseason game will be held on the road, their preseason finale against the Patriots is scheduled to be held at MetLife Stadium.

Judge confirmed that there are still conversations about the logistics of the joint practice planned with the Patriots, including the location. Currently, it looks like it will be at the Patriots' practice facility this year in what could be the first of an annual occurrence between the two teams in which they'll take turns every summer as to where they hold the practices.

"That's the plan right now," Judge said. "With the change in the pre-season schedule, both organizations thought it'd be a good idea to be able to exchange a little bit year by year."

