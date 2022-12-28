Dolphins Reveal Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Status: OUT vs. Patriots?

The third-year Miami Dolphins' starter remains in concussion protocol after suffering an apparent head injury during their Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots prepare for their Week 17 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, they will not be game-planning to face Fins' starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Just one day after advising that Tagovailoa had been placed in concussion protocol Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed on Wednesday that the 24-year-old would not be in the lineup for their New Year's Day game against the Pats at Gillette Stadium.

As such, reserve quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will get the start in Tagovailoa's stead.

“The whole idea of taking day-to-day is kind of rough on coaches, who have to plan for a bunch of people,” McDaniel said.” The approach that I’m unequivocally taking today — I met with him yesterday, I met with Teddy yesterday. I was exchanging ideas and talking through some stuff all the way until like 10:15 last night; that was his bedtime. And so, moving forward today the whole team’s approach is Teddy Bridgewater’s the starter.”

With both the Patriots and Dolphins in need of a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, Tagovailoa's absence will certainly change the complexity of the contest for each team. Unfortunately, his status for the remainder of the season could be in also be in jeopardy because of a frighteningly familiar issue.

Tagovailoa was first evaluated for a concussion in late September. He was eventually cleared but entered protocol the following week and had to sit out two games as a result.