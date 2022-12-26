Dolphins at Patriots: Tua Tagovailoa OUT with Concussion Again?

The Miami Dolphins are reeling in the standings, and now as they prep for a visit to the Patriots, QB Tua Tagovailoa is again reeling, too.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has experienced a number of moments of glory over the course of this 2022 NFL season, so much so that he's been commonly considering one of the biggest "snubs'' in this year's Pro Bowl voting.

But unfortunately for the Dolphins - who play the New England Patriots this weekend, with both teams trying to push their way into the playoffs - the thing that has marred Tua's season is an issue again.

Tua played poorly in yet another Miami loss on Christmas weekend, this one to the Green Bay Packers ... and now he has again been placed in the concussion protocol.

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel said it wasn't clear when Tagovailoa was injured in the loss to the Packers, but we beg to differ. TV replays showed the QB's head hitting the turf at Hard Rock Stadium late in the second quarter ...

Yes, that would be the one.

McDaniel said it is too early to determine who will start at quarterback for the Dolphins when they face the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 17 next Sunday. Veteran Teddy Bridgewater, who up until last weekend had been inactive for four weeks because of a knee issue, should probably be penciled in as the starter during the week in a game that is pivotal to the teams' hopes of success.

Miami has lost four straight and is 8-7, the Pats 7-8, both fighting for their playoff lives. ... both trailing the 12-3 division-title-clinching Bills.

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.