Bye Ty: Patriots Versatile Veteran Done For Season?

The New England Patriots will come out of their Bye - and into next offseason - without do-it-all veteran Ty Montgomery.

According to a report in The Boston Globe, versatile veteran running back won't return this season because of a shoulder injury that has kept him off the field since September and ultimately required surgery.

Signed to a two-year, $1.8 million contract as a free agent last Spring to bring variety and depth to New England's backfield, Montgomery played in just one game. He scored the team's lone touchdown in the Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Since Montgomery hasn't been on the field the last eight games, his permanent absence won't require much shuffling by the Pats. Without him - or reliable third-down back James White, who retired before the season - the offense has turned to Rhamondre Stevenson as the main workhorse. He leads the team with 618 yards rushing and is second with 35 receptions.

In the victory over the Indianapolis Colts he made a one-hand touchdown reception near the goal line - a role predicted to be held down by White, and then Montgomery.

With Week 1 starting running back Damien Harris also limited by an assortment of injuries, the Pats have turned to J.J. Taylor and rookies Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. for spot duty behind Stevenson.

Montgomery, 29, was never fully integrated as the third-down back. He suffered a sprained ankle in the preseason finale and played only 21 snaps against Miami in the opener before the shoulder injury.

