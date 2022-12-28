Skip to main content
NFL Playoff Picture Week 17
NFL Playoff Picture Week 17

Patriots-Dolphins Injury Report: Why Marcus Jones Missed Practice?

New England lists seven non-participants for their first practice heading into their Week 17 matchup with the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report of Week 17 provided both questions and answers for the New England Patriots.

Needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Patriots listed seven non-participants for Wednesday’s practice as they prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Jan. 1 at Gillette Stadium.

Here is Wednesday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week 17 matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-8)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Yodny Cajuste, Illness
CB Jack Jones, Knee
DB Marcus Jones, Concussion
CB Jalen Mills, Groin
WR DeVante Parker, Concussion
SpT Matthew Slater, Not Injury Related / Rest
TE Jonnu Smith, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Damien Harris, Thigh
TE Hunter Henry, Knee
CB Jonathan Jones, Chest
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle
WR Tyquan Thornton, Knee