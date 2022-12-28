Patriots-Dolphins Injury Report: Why Marcus Jones Missed Practice?
FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report of Week 17 provided both questions and answers for the New England Patriots.
Needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Patriots listed seven non-participants for Wednesday’s practice as they prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Jan. 1 at Gillette Stadium.
Here is Wednesday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week 17 matchup:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-8)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Yodny Cajuste, Illness
CB Jack Jones, Knee
DB Marcus Jones, Concussion
CB Jalen Mills, Groin
WR DeVante Parker, Concussion
SpT Matthew Slater, Not Injury Related / Rest
TE Jonnu Smith, Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Damien Harris, Thigh
TE Hunter Henry, Knee
CB Jonathan Jones, Chest
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle
WR Tyquan Thornton, Knee