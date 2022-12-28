Patriots-Dolphins Injury Report: Why Marcus Jones Missed Practice?

New England lists seven non-participants for their first practice heading into their Week 17 matchup with the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report of Week 17 provided both questions and answers for the New England Patriots.

Needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Patriots listed seven non-participants for Wednesday’s practice as they prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Jan. 1 at Gillette Stadium.

Here is Wednesday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week 17 matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-8)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

T Yodny Cajuste, Illness

CB Jack Jones, Knee

DB Marcus Jones, Concussion

CB Jalen Mills, Groin

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion

SpT Matthew Slater, Not Injury Related / Rest

TE Jonnu Smith, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Damien Harris, Thigh

TE Hunter Henry, Knee

CB Jonathan Jones, Chest

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle

WR Tyquan Thornton, Knee