Patriots Playoff Push: Areas Needing Improvement Down Stretch of 2022?

FOXBORO — With the bye week firmly behind them, the New England Patriots (5-4) now begin the task of putting together a run which they hope will carry them into the postseason.

The Patriots have certainly experienced their share of ebb and flow through their first nine games. After a dismal 1-3 start, New England has climbed back to respectability by winning four of their last five games.

Despite residing in last place in the AFC East, the Pats are separated from their three divisional peers by only one game in the loss column. As such, New England is still very much alive and well in terms of contending for a playoff spot.

Still, New England’s road ahead is far from smoothly paved. Several analysts have projected the Patriots remaining schedule as one of the toughest in the NFL, with matchups against the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and two games with the Buffalo Bills among their eight outstanding games.

In addition to numerous tough opponents, the Pats also face the unenviable task of correcting some of the glaring problems which have seemingly prevented them from reaching their full potential. In short, the team’s postseason aspirations will quickly evaporate if progress is not made in a few key areas.

With that in mind, here is a look at four of the Patriots most prominent must-haves heading into the unofficial ‘second-half’ of the season.

Return of the Mac … Jones, that is

While it may be the most-overused cliche in New England sports media, the Pats are in need of a resurgence from starting quarterback Mac Jones. During his rookie season, Jones was quite proficient at running the team’s timing-based offense, predicated on completions from quick, accurate throws. However, an apparent lack of synergy with offensive coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, along with the incorporation of outside zone runs, have made Jones uncomfortable in the Pats new-look offense.

Since taking his first NFL snaps, Jones has had difficulty with recognizing and counteracting strategic blitzes from the second and third levels of the defense. While those problems have continued into this season, the Pats struggles along the offensive line have provided an additional layer of trouble. Due to his constantly being under duress, Jones has been fixating on his initial reads, as opposed to seeing the entire field. His incompletions are often the result of continuing to force the ball to the target he has identified before the snap. When unavailable, he often holds on to the ball too long, or is left with no choice but to throw it away.

Though New England must correct its offensive line woes, Jones must exhibit more sound decision-making and better field vision for the Pats to have a puncher’s chance at remaining in contention.

Offensive Line Continuity

To say that New England’s offensive line has struggled might be an understatement. The Pats have yet to find an effective and consistent lineup. With the exception of right guard Michael Onwenu, each member of the depth chart has been slowed by either injury or performance issues. Left tackle Trent Brown has regressed from his performance in 2022, while rookie Cole Strange has slipped during the absence of center David Andrews.

However, the turnstile-nature of the right tackle position has been the biggest issue for the Patriots’ o-line. Following a surprising switch from the left side, Isaiah Wynn has looked uncomfortable in his new surroundings. Wynn has platooned with fellow linemen Marcus Cannon and Yodny Cajuste in five of his eight games-played. During his time on the field, he has allowed 16 pressures in eight games, while being flagged for a league-high nine penalties.

If New England hopes to reverse their offensive fortunes, they must settle on a stable, yet workable line combination, on which they can rely down the stretch.

Health of Christian Barmore and David Andrews

After suffering a concussion during the Pats Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears, Andrews has been sidelined. In the process, his absence has created a deep void along the Pats offensive line. As the man in the middle, Andrews is often charged with the duty of keeping his fellow lineman on-point and in-position. Whether it be on the field, or in the locker room, Andrews leads by example and plays his role as assigned to the best of his ability. Reserve center James Ferentz has been an adequate replacement. Yet, the drop-off from Andrews is significant. Though he has missed the Pats two previous games, he was present at the team’s lone bye-week practice, indicating that he is moving closer to his return.

Barmore has not seen game action since the Pats Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns, due to a knee injury. Since that time, New England has struggled to account for his routinely absorbing the opponent’s double team. The team has relied on run-stuffers Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, and Carl Davis while attempting to stop the run, with defensive end Deatrich Wise occasionally aligning as a base defensive end. Barmore’s return will buoy New England’s defensive line by allowing him to routinely draw and contain the double team from opposing blockers.

Increased Use of Tight Ends

The tight end tandem of Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith has largely failed to live up to expectations. The duo has combined for just 35 catches, 394 yards and one scoring reception from Henry. Both players have struggled to provide adequate run blocking, as well. Henry has been given a grade of 49.8 (49th among 67 eligible tight ends) while Smith ranks 64th at the position, graded at 35.8.

New England must find a way to incorporate both Henry and Smith as pass catching options. Henry is most productive when playing the traditional “Y” role, accentuating his route running skills, as well as his ability to box out. He has also proven himself a strong blocker and reliable pass catcher. Conversely, Smith can potentially be effective as a ‘move’ tight end, particularly threatening in the red zone. With the Pats pair of tight ends aligned in 12-man personnel, they may be able to return some play action schemes into their repertoire.

In short, more will be needed from New England’s pair at the position to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Pats pursuit of the postseason begins this week, as the Pats welcome the New York Jets (6-3) to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20 for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here