Why They Win: How Do Patriots Hit Las Vegas Jackpot?

Facing the reeling Las Vegas Raiders, the New England Patriots have a sterling opportunity ahead of them on Sunday afternoon.

The New England Patriots are at the table where the ultimate gridiron jackpot resides. They have no intentions of walking away.

Back among the AFC's postseason seven, the Patriots will look to linger when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon. The weekend visit will mark the team's first Vegas vacation since the Raiders moved from Oakland. New England has created a bit of a commitment to excellence when it comes to facing the Raiders, having won each of the last six meetings between the two sides.

Both teams are coming off drastically different primetime experiences. The Patriots took care of business on Monday night, topping the Arizona Cardinals by a 27-13 final behind maiden voyages to the end zone by rookie rushers and a dominant defensive effort that earned Josh Uche the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week title.

Four days earlier, Las Vegas saw its already minimal playoff hopes more or less vanish when they became the victims of Baker Mayfield's improbably return to glory, as the Los Angeles Rams erased a 16-3 fourth quarter deficit en route to a 17-16 triumph that ended a six-game losing streak for the defending champions.

What: New England Patriots (7-6) @ Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

When: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

Who's Won: New England leads series 20-15-1 (Last: 36-20 NE, 9/27/20)

How do the Patriots handle business against the downtrodden Raiders?

Means to a (Tight) End

Claiming that Mac Jones faces a potential make-or-break game is redundant at this point, but there's no doubt he'll be called upon to accept larger offensive duties with uncertainty surrounding the run game. The Raiders' struggling defense ... one that allowed a rusty Mayfield to literally mimic Tom Brady ... also affords such an opportunity.

Sunday, however, can be an opportunity for the Patriots' tight ends to break out. With Rhamondre Stevenson fighting off minor ailments, Hunter Henry is finally emerging as a consistent offensive weapon. While Henry was always valued for his blocking alongside Jonnu Smith, he has earned 216 yards on 13 receptions over the last five games, which include a 70-yard performance in Monday's win in the desert. Those numbers might've been bigger had his Thanksgiving touchdown stayed on the board in Minnesota.

Las Vegas defenders have allowed over 10 yards a reception to tight ends this season, allowing six scores from the position. If the Patriots want to keep the offensive momentum rolling, they'd be wise to keep Henry's momentum rolling.

MVP?

We could talk until we're navy blue in the face about Matthew Judon's MVP case, but let's face it: barring a sudden position switch to quarterback (he does have the appropriate number, after all), it's not happening.

Ironically, enough, Judon's own teammates are also eating away at his MVP case ... albeit in the strongest ways possible. A strong defense, namely a fearsome pass rush, remains invaluable despite the systemic near-worship of offense throughout the league. Over the past few weeks, Uche (six sacks) over the past three) has turned himself into a frequent backfield invader, so dominant to the point of Judon asking fans and analysts alike to no longer refer to him as the team's best pass rusher.

“I told you all I wasn’t the best pass rusher and our best pass rusher is emerging,” Judon said of Uche, per NBC Sports. “People are going to have to block him, and if they don’t and they chip my side, and they worry about me, Uche will do that every week. I love the way he’s playing with confidence and poise, and this is the most he’s played since he’s been in the NFL, so it’s taken a toll on him, but he’s gone out there and he’s had a lot of success."

Combine Uche's formal introduction to defensive supremacy with the continued efforts of Lawrence Guy and Deatrich Wise and it could be a long day for a Las Vegas offense that has struggled to move the ball, if not for the efforts of...

Josh.0

Few are keeping the value of the running back alive better than Las Vegas rusher Josh Jacobs. Three consecutive triple-digit yardage efforts from Jacobs (including a 229-yard showing over Seattle) started to have Raiders fans believing in a late, if not improbable, playoff push, but the burden appeared to finally get to him last week against Los Angeles: Jacobs visited the end zone but needed 27 carries to reach 99 yards.

With Jacobs also said to be dealing with a finger injury, the Patriots' run defense has a strong chance to get back on track. The group has been steady for the majority of the season but has allowed triple digits in rushing in each of the past two contests. Keeping Jacobs in check, even if he's not at 100 percent, would be a brilliant way to go into the final stanzas of the season. New England has proven that its well-capable of such efforts.

