Patriots QB Mac Jones Officially OUT Sunday vs. Packers; Who Will Start?

The New England Patriots' biggest fear for the upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers has officially been realized ... quarterback Mac Jones won't play Sunday after spraining his ankle last week.

Jones' prognosis could lead him to being out for several weeks, but the second-year quarterback tried everything in his power to be ready for Sunday's game. Unfortunately, his injury will hold him out, leading the Patriots to start veteran backup Brian Hoyer.

Sunday will mark Hoyer's 40th career start across 14 NFL seasons, but just his second in seven seasons with the Patriots. In 2020, Hoyer started a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but struggled. He posted only 130 yards passing on 15 of 24 completions in a 26-10 loss. The Patriots are looking for a better outcome on Sunday, but it will be a challenge against the Packers, who have won each of their past two games thanks to a strong defensive showing.

Offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste (thumb) and defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder) were both ruled out Friday, while seven players hold a "questionable" status.

Here's a look at those who were limited at practice Friday and are questionable this weekend:

DB Joshuah Bledsoe (groin)

DB Kyle Dugger (knee)

DL Davon Godchaux (back)

LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb)

WR Jakobi Meyers (knee)

CB Jalen Mills (hamstring)

DB Adrian Phillips (ribs)

The Patriots and Packers kick off at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Lambeau Field.

