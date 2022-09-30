Patriots vs. Packers Preview: Bill Belichick's 'Crystal Ball' at Daunting Lambeau Field

The New England Patriots will be thrown into one of the toughest places to play in the NFL when they travel to play the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 at Lambeau Field. The Patriots are fresh off a double-loss; a defeat by the Baltimore Ravens which saw quarterback Mac Jones go down with a severe high-ankle sprain.

Coach Bill Belichick performed an all-time press conference on the status of Jones, reiterating that he was "day-by-day".

Day-by-day,” Belichick said. “What do I look like, a doctor? An orthopedic surgeon? Like, I don’t know. Talk to the medical experts … do you think I’m going to read the MRI? That’s not my job.”

Jones has yet to be formally placed on injured reserve. The second-year quarterback is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks. The injury could also require surgery. ... Or ... Jones might play.

Added Belichick on Friday before the day's workout: "I’m not going to sit here and pretend like I’ve got a magic wand and crystal ball and know exactly what’s going to happen.''

Likely ... enter veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer. The 36-year-old is looking for his first win as a starter since Week 4 of the 2016 season. Hoyer looks to upset the Packers at home, where they have dominated to win nine of their last 10 games at Lambeau Field.

The defense will be tested by reigning-MVP Aaron Rodgers, a week after surrendering five touchdowns to Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers' budding chemistry with wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Allen Lazard will be something to watch.

FUN FACT: Sunday will feature two of the top kickers in the NFL. New England's Nick Folk and Green Bay's Mason Crosby are two of five active kickers to reach 300 career field goals.

RECORDS: New England Patriots (1-2) at Green Pay Packers (2-1)

ODDS: New England is a 10-point underdog to the Packers

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 4:25 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

TV/RADIO: CBS/WBZ, 98.5 FM THE SPORTS HUB

THE FINAL WORD: Belichick on Rodgers:

“He’s as good as there is. Glad he’s in the NFC and we haven’t had to face him more than we have. He’s always been a problem. It looks like he’s playing extremely well again — as he always does. So it’ll be a big challenge for us defensively this week.”

