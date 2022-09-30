Skip to main content

Patriots vs. Packers Preview: Bill Belichick's 'Crystal Ball' at Daunting Lambeau Field

New England looks to upset the Packers, where they have dominated as Green Bay has won nine of the last 10 meetings at Lambeau Field.

The New England Patriots will be thrown into one of the toughest places to play in the NFL when they travel to play the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 at Lambeau Field. The Patriots are fresh off a double-loss; a defeat by the Baltimore Ravens which saw quarterback Mac Jones go down with a severe high-ankle sprain.

Coach Bill Belichick performed an all-time press conference on the status of Jones, reiterating that he was "day-by-day".

Day-by-day,” Belichick said. “What do I look like, a doctor? An orthopedic surgeon? Like, I don’t know. Talk to the medical experts … do you think I’m going to read the MRI? That’s not my job.”

Jones has yet to be formally placed on injured reserve. The second-year quarterback is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks. The injury could also require surgery. ... Or ... Jones might play.

Added Belichick on Friday before the day's workout: "I’m not going to sit here and pretend like I’ve got a magic wand and crystal ball and know exactly what’s going to happen.''

Likely ... enter veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer. The 36-year-old is looking for his first win as a starter since Week 4 of the 2016 season. Hoyer looks to upset the Packers at home, where they have dominated to win nine of their last 10 games at Lambeau Field.

The defense will be tested by reigning-MVP Aaron Rodgers, a week after surrendering five touchdowns to Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers' budding chemistry with wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Allen Lazard will be something to watch. 

FUN FACT: Sunday will feature two of the top kickers in the NFL. New England's Nick Folk and Green Bay's Mason Crosby are two of five active kickers to reach 300 career field goals.

RECORDS: New England Patriots (1-2) at Green Pay Packers (2-1)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

ODDS: New England is a 10-point underdog to the Packers

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 4:25 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

TV/RADIO: CBS/WBZ, 98.5 FM THE SPORTS HUB

THE FINAL WORD: Belichick on Rodgers:

“He’s as good as there is. Glad he’s in the NFC and we haven’t had to face him more than we have. He’s always been a problem. It looks like he’s playing extremely well again — as he always does. So it’ll be a big challenge for us defensively this week.”

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Follow Bri Amaranthus on Twitter and Instagram

In This Article (2)

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

i
News

QB Mac Jones 'Going To Lose His Job,' Predicts Ex Patriots Coach

By Kevin Tame, Jr.
Aaron-Rodgers-Mac-Jones
News

Patriots BREAKING: Injured QB Mac Jones a 'Game-Time Decision' at Packers?

By Mike D'Abate
Patriots - Brady Lambeau
News

Lousy at Lambeau: Patriots (Almost) Never Win at Green Bay

By Richie Whitt
Patriots QB Mac Jones
News

Patriots-Packers Injury Report: Mac Status, Starting DL Out?

By Mike D'Abate
Snip20220929_92
News

Stat Shocker: Patriots Lead NFL in Major Category Through Week 3

By Geoff Magliocchetti
GettyImages-1349815465-e1664295439216
News

'One Game Doesn’t Define Me': Can Patriots QB Brian Hoyer Erase 2020 Nightmare?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.
Patriots QB Mac Jones
News

Mac Back? Patriots QB Reveals Surprising Injury Update

By Mike D'Abate
Patriots - Packers
News

Unfamiliar Underdogs: Patriots Given No Chance to Win in Green Bay?

By Richie Whitt