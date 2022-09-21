Patriots Trade, Deadline, Practice Squad Signing: What Do Moves Mean For Roster?

A coming. A couple of goings. And a welcome back.

On a busy Wednesday in Foxboro, the New England Patriots made several maneuvers at the back end of their roster.

Added to the 53-man roster: Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale, who finished serving his two-game NFL suspension and is expected to be in uniform when the 1-1 Pats host the 1-1 Baltimore Ravens Sunday in their home opener Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Traded to the Las Vegas Raiders: Offensive lineman Justin Herron, a swing tackle who had fallen behind Yodny Cajuste on the depth chart.

Departed from the practice squad: Cornerback Terrance Mitchell, who was signed by the Tennessee Titans after failing to make New England's active roster.

Signed to the practice squad: Kicker Tristan Vizcaino, who was with New England in training camp but couldn't beat out veteran incumbent Nick Folk.

The addition of Ekuale will add experienced depth to a defensive unit keeping New England afloat while the offense figures out its new scheme and coaching staff. The Pats' defense has only allowed two touchdowns in two games.

The team traded the expendable Herron and a seventh-round draft pick in 2024 to Las Vegas in exchange for a sixth-rounder in the same draft.

Signed as a free agent from the Houston Texans in the offseason, Mitchell played 71 preseason snaps with a forced fumble. His departure leaves the Pats with no cornerbacks on the practice squad behind 53-man contributors Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade, Marcus Jones and Jack Jones.

Vizcaino appeared in two preseason games, making all three extra points and going 1 of 2 on 50+-yard field goals. Folk was 1 of 2 in last week's victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, missing wide right from 52 yards.

