Patriots Use Gift From Steelers, Rugged Running Game to Avoid 0-2 Start

With an assist from Pittsburgh, the Patriots have a pulse.

After a lifeless loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, seemingly everyone - from former NFL player LeSean McCoy to former coach Rex Ryan to former Patriot Rob Ninkovich to current receiver Jakobi Meyers to even owner Robert Kraft - lined up to kick dirt on New England's grave.

But as he's done a time or two during his legendary coaching career, Bill Belichick shrugged, moved on to the next opponent and won a football game that - though early in the season - feels crucial to his team's 2022 success. The Patriots were essentially gifted a key touchdown from the Steelers - hand-delivered by former teammate Gunner Olszewski - in the third quarter and then used a rugged running game down the stretch to seal a 17-14 win.

Nursing the three-point lead, New England forced a Pittsburgh punt with 6:33 remaining. Thanks to the blocking of first-round draft choice Cole Strange and determined running by backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, the Steelers never got the ball back. The Pats' final possession featured 13 plays, including nine runs and a key third-down scramble by quarterback Mac Jones.

The Patriots rushed for 124 yards and for the second consecutive game their defense allowed the opposing offense only one touchdown.

With the win, New England improves to 1-1 and avoids a 0-2 start for the first time since 2001.

The game featured familiarity, in the form Belichick (23 years) and Mike Tomlin (16) being the NFL's two longest-tenured coaches. But also an odd flavor, as the teams met without either Ben Rothlisberger or Tom Brady on the field for the first time since 1998.

The Steelers did their part to cattle-prod a lethargic Patriots' offense with a combination of charitable plays in the third quarter.

After Pittsburgh cornerback Cameron Sutton dropped an easy interception, Olszewski muffed the ensuing punt. Not only did New England's Brendan Schooler recover, but the Steelers also committed a personal foul to set up the Pats at the 10-yard line. Harris dove in for a 2-yard touchdown three plays later and New England took a 17-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

They led 10-3 after a sloppy first half that hardly resembled a matchup of franchises with a combined 12 Super Bowls.

Both quarterbacks - Jones and Pittsburgh's Mitch Trubisky - made bad reads, leading to interceptions. But the sluggish offenses couldn't capitalize on the mistakes, as despite picks by the Patriots' Jalen Mills (off a diving deflection by Mack Wilson) and the Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick the score was 3-3 late in the half.

The Pats grabbed the lead when receiver Nelson Agholor made a spectacular, acrobatic catch, leaping over Pittsburgh cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to snatch away a 44-yard touchdown down the right sideline.

Both teams narrowly avoided game-changing gaffes. New England's Myles Bryant muffed a punt inside his own 5-yard line, but avoided a safety - or worse - because he never fully controlled the ball. Later in the first quarter it appeared Pats' linebacker Josh Uche scored on a fumble return, but the play was overturned when instant replay ruled receiver Dionte Johnson's knee down before losing the ball.

