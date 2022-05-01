Fast and Furious: Rookie RB Pierre Strong Grateful for Patriots 'Blessing'

Running back Pierre Strong is particularly elated to be a member of the New England Patriots and play for head coach Bill Belichick.

The New England Patriots continued their objective to be both fast and furious in 2022 with the selection of South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong as the 127th overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

Fast? Strong posted the best 40-yard dash time of all running backs at the NFL Scouting Combine at 4.37. Furious? Though his ferocious running style led to 18 touchdowns last season, he also is displaying a soft spot for his new team.

While playing for any pro team is the dream of every collegiate athlete, Strong is particularly elated to be a Patriot and play for head coach Bill Belichick.

"Just to hear coach Belichick's voice, I've known him since I was a kid. So just a blessing, man," Strong said during his introductory conference call Saturday.

During his time at South Dakota State, Strong compiled 4,527 rushing yards [ranked third on the school’s all-time list] and 40 career rushing touchdowns. He rushed for 100 yards or more in 18 of his 48 appearances with the Jackrabbits.

Strong is the type of runner who can move with ease between the tackles, while demonstrating great patience in finding his seam. Once he does so, he has an above-average burst through the hole and the speed necessary to break away. Despite some struggles as a backfield receiver, he still averaged 6.8 yards per catch in 2021.

Though the Patriots running back corps is getting a bit crowded [the team also selected South Carolina Kevin Harris in the sixth round], Strong is eager to work with his new teammates and add to the group’s prowess.

"I've seen Damien Harris run the ball. I like the downhill running [style] of the guys,” Strong said. “They run the ball - you know it's coming, but can you stop it? I can't wait to run the ball with those guys. They run the ball really well."

New England’s running backs were among the team’s most productive positional groupings on the team in 2021. Despite a season-ending subluxation of the hip suffered by James White in Week 3, New England ran the ball efficiently. The Patriots finished eighth in the NFL in rushing, while Harris was tied for second in the league with 15 rushing touchdowns. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson proved himself to be a valuable contributor, both in the present and future, rushing for 606 yards and five touchdowns. Used primarily in a third down role, Brandon Bolden set career highs in receptions (41) and receiving yards (405) last season.

Despite re-signing White during this offseason, the team is still looking to offset Bolden’s departure via free agency. Strong not only provides the Pats with another dual-threat rusher-receiver, he also helps to provide insurance as an effective option both on early downs, as well as third down.

For Strong, he is clearly willing to lend a hand wherever he is needed.

“Helping the team out any way I can,” he said.” Out of the backfield, special teams, any way I can help the team win a Super Bowl. "Wherever New England needs me to play, that's what I'm going to do. That's the kind of person and player I am."

With Damien Harris entering the final year of his rookie contract as well as White facing some degree of uncertainty, Strong may end up contributing sooner than later. In addition to the aforementioned backs, J.J. Taylor, Devine Ozigbo and hybrid receiver Ty Montgomery round out the Patriots’ depth chart heading into the summer.