Second Run: Patriots Pick South Carolina RB Kevin Harris in 6th Round

Kevin Harris becomes the second Harris in the Patriots running back room joining feature back Damien Harris.

FOXBORO - The New England Patriots continue to add burst and versatility to their running back corps for the 2022 season.

Kevin Harris SC Kevin Harris on the run Kevin Harris evades the tackle

With the 183rd overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Patriots chose running back Kevin Harris of South Carolina.

Measuring in a 5-10, 221, Harris underperformed in 2021 season, possibly stemming from back surgery which he underwent following the 2020 season. Still, he had his best game of the year against North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, compiling 182 yards rushing, and one touchdown.

Harris is a reliable back with the talent to quickly develop into a solid rotational option in the Patriots backfield. In securing his services, New England is gaining an instinctive inside runner with good burst for his size.

Bill Belichick, who entered 2022 with by far the most trades of any NFL general manager in the the last 20 years of the draft, orchestrated one before the draft and three more in the first three rounds.

In the first round, the Patriots shocked the NFL - but filled an immediate need - by trading down and taking Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange 29th overall.

In the second round they moved up four spots - from No. 54 to No. 50 - to take the fastest receiver in the draft, Baylor's Tyquan Thornton.

With their first pick in the third round the Patriots finally stayed put at No. 85 and selected Houston diminutive-but-versatile cornerback Marcus Jones.

In the fourth round they took troubled-but-talented Arizona State cornerback Jack Jones.

With their second pick in Saturday's fourth round New England went for even more speed with South Dakota St. running back Pierre Strong Jr.

At pick No. 137 the Patriots pulled a bit of a shocker by drafting prolific Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe.

The Patriots entered the draft needing help at linebacker, defensive end, cornerback and, of course, Belichick's favorite - offensive lineman. In various mock drafts, they have been linked to Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, Alabama receiver Jameson Williams, Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks, Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis, Boston College offensive tackle Zion Johnson, Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam and Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning.

A year ago, the Patriots drafted Alabama and Davey O'Brien Award-winning quarterback Mac Jones 15th overall and his Pro-Bowl rookie season led them to a playoff berth. Jones led all rookies in wins, completion percentage, passing yards and touchdowns.

After an impressive seven-game winning streak in the middle of the season, New England lost three of its last four to finish 10-7 before being pummeled, 47-17, in the Wild Card game by the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots - who were only a disappointing 4-5 at Gillette Stadium - finished with the NFL's second-best defense. Only the Bills (289) allowed fewer points than their 303. New England's +159-point differential trailed only the Bills (+194) and Dallas Cowboys (+172).

This offseason Belichick has retained most of the team's core veterans and even gone back-to-the-future with a couple familiar names from the glorious past.

New England re-signed kicker Nick Folk, running back James White, offensive tackle Trent Brown, backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, special teams maven and captain Matthew Slater and 2021 leading tackler Ja'Whaun Bentley. The Patriots are also bringing back defensive backs Devin McCourty (who turns 35 in August) and Malcolm Butler (who retired last season).

Newcomers include former Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker, former Giants safety Jabrill Peppers, Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell and hybrid running back/receiver Ty Montgomery, signed from the Saints to fill the dual-threat role filled by Cordarrelle Patterson in 2018 and taken to the next level by Deebo Samuel in San Francisco in 2021.

And, biggest of all, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. With no official replacement yet, speculation is that Belichick will assume play-calling duties for the first time in his legendary career.

