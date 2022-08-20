Skip to main content

Standing Pat With Matt? Who Called Patriots Offensive Plays vs. Panthers?

The identity of the New England Patriots offensive play caller has been one of the team’s highest-profile storylines heading into the 2022 NFL season.

FOXBORO — All eyes in Gillette Stadium were on the New England Patriots' play-calling situation Friday night.

With starting quarterback Mac Jones making his preseason debut on against the Carolina Panthers, offensive line coach Matt Patricia was given the primary responsibility of calling the plays on offense. 

When the offense turned the team over to veteran Brian Hoyer, as well as rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, Patricia maintained the duties. He continued calling offensive plays throughout the game.

Though formal duties have yet to be assigned, Patricia seems to have the inside track to be the Pats’ primary play director in 2022. He has been calling plays during the early stages of preparation for the season ... frequently by walkie-talkie.

As fans and media alike continue to stoke the flames of concern regarding that fact, Patricia successfully called Jones to his first scoring drive of the preseason in the first half of Friday’s matchup against the Panthers.

The suggestion of both Judge and Patricia having a hand in formulating New England’s offense may raise an eyebrow (and perhaps the blood pressure) of several Patriots fans, as well as the media. After all, neither Patricia nor Judge is known as a formidable offensive coach. With Patricia best known for his contributions on defense, and Judge having his best days as a special teams coordinator, the Pats' brain trust looks to be placing its faith in two inexperienced commodities. 

Still, head coach Bill Belichick seems confident and content with the Patriots offensive play calling strategy, as well as his impending decision on who will be given the job to start the 2022 season.

When asked earlier this week if he had made that decision, Belichick firmly stated: “We’re going through a process. Just like everything else on this team.”

Perhaps that process has prominently moved forward heading into New England’s final preseason tilt against the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 26. 

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

