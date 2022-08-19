Patriots vs. Panthers Preseason Week 2: Live Game Log

The NFL preseason has reached its second week, with the New England Patriots (0-1) taking on the Carolina Panthers (1-0) at Gillette Stadium.

On the heels of a 23-21 loss to the New York Giants last Thursday, the Patriots will look to enter the win column for the first time this season while also giving several projected starters a chance to get their feet wet.

Among the Pats expected to make their season debuts are quarterback Mac Jones, running back Damien Harris, receiver DeVante Parker and linebacker Matthew Judon. Additionally, New England will be rolling out its projected starting five on the offensive front.

The opposite is true for Carolina, who defeated the Washington Commanders 23-21 on Saturday and have no plans to play their starters. The Panthers are expected to begin the game with sixth-year pro PJ Walker at quarterback, and he and rookie third-round pick Matt Corral are poised to alternate each quarter, according to head coach Matt Rhule.

Following an intense two days of joint practices earlier in the week headlined by a pair of big fights, there are few secrets left between either side. Though the regular season is still three weeks away, the competitive nature of the practices makes this an intriguing preseason matchup.

Among inactives, Carolina is unlikely to play quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, with Rhule trying to get a better look at players on the roster bubble. You can see some other names unlikely to suit up below:

Follow along with Patriots Country as we keep you up to date on each drive and scoring play Friday night from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

