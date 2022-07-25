Fox's Colin Cowherd: Patriots Will Miss Playoffs

Future Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Belichick has long been omnipotent. But can he also be omnipresent?

As NFL experts get in line to fade the New England Patriots' chances this season, a prominent TV analyst took his projection a step further recently. In the wake of the Patriots announcing they would enter 2022 without an official offensive or defensive coordinator, Fox's Colin Cowherd says Belichick's control will cause his team to miss the playoffs.

"This is Belichick having too much power," Cowherd said on his Fox Sports 1 TV show last week. "It's weird. I'm here to watch it. But I don't see them as a playoff team."

The Patriots are only 17-16 and haven't won a postseason game since Tom Brady left after the 2019 season. In fact, in his eight NFL seasons as head coach without Brady as his quarterback, the legendary Belichick has won only one playoff game.

Under rookie Mac Jones last year, the Patriots went 10-7 and made the playoffs before an embarrassing 30-point Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills. Cowherd, however, sees them taking a big step back in 2022 partially because of Belichick's comfortable, curious coaching hierarchy.

"To be on Bill's staff you have to be family, have played for him or already had a long relationship with him," Cowherd said. "It's too comfortable. He's got too much power."

Granted, the staff arrangement is unique. But in the past when offensive coordinators Charlie Weiss and Josh McDaniels left, Belichick spent more of his time on that side of the ball.

We expect him to do that again this season, especially considering the continuity on the defensive staff with Jerod Mayo (who was interviewing for head coaching jobs last January) and Steve Belichick.

Cowherd, however, is disrespecting Belichick and counting out the Patriots.

"The Patriots have a defensive-minded coach in an offensive league," he said. "They had a bizarre draft and they have no great skill-position players at wideout. They have no chance win the AFC East if (Bills' quarterback) Josh Allen stays healthy."