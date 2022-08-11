Patriots Preseason Opener: Why Isn't Mac Jones Playing?

FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots prepare to take the field for their first preseason action of 2022, they will enter three matchup with the New York Giants without one of their most prominent pieces on offense.

Per multiple reports, quarterback Mac Jones will not see action on Thursday, paving the way for the team to showcase veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe.

New England raised more than a few eyebrows when they selected Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe with the 137th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, it should be noted that Zappe provides a bit more than just insurance and depth at the position. He ips quite adept at playing his position. Zappe set FBS single-season records with 62 passing touchdowns and 5,967 passing yards in 2021. He has demonstrated notable arm strength, while developing greater comfort in the Pats’ offense, throughout training camp.

Much like Jones, Zappe has a quick release and is an accurate short-to-intermediate passer when throwing in rhythm. He moves well within the pocket and demonstrates a good eye for recognizing pressure. In order to be an effective pro, he must improve upon his accuracy when throwing on the move. While he does not project as a particular mobile quarterback, his skill set fits well within New England’s system.

Conversely, Hoyer’s presence with the team should not be dismissed as mere roster-filling. With the departure of both former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree to Las Vegas, Hoyer’s tutelage will be crucial for Jones’ continued development. He is still capable of delivering results on the field. After missing sometime at the outset of training camp, Hoyer has shown some signs of prowess as of late.

Despite having the night off from on-field competition, Jones will be keeping a close eye on his teammates, as the team adapts to a new-style offense. With joint-practices with the Carolina Panthers preceding their preseason matchup on Friday, Aug 19, Jones is certain to see plenty of preseason action in the coming week.