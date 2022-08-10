BREAKING: Patriots Rookies Receive Preseason Jersey Numbers

FOXBORO – The New England Patriots rookies will no longer be subject to wearing jersey numbers in the 50s and 60s.

As the preseason opener kicks off on Thursday against the New York Giants, the fresh faces in Foxboro will be donning their real uniform numbers for the first time in their NFL careers.

These obscure numbers seem to grow on the players as the summer progresses, as wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, safety Brenden Schooler and cornerback Jack Jones have all expressed how they have gotten used to their first professional uniforms.

The rookies are not the only ones changing numbers. DeVante Parker, who came over in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, changed his uniform from No. 11 to No. 1, a sigh of relief for those who cringed at the sight of another player in Julian Edelman's (or in some fan's cases, Drew Bledsoe's) number.

Here are all the rookie jerseys as they are released on social media.

DaMarcus Mitchell: The first number to be announced was Perdue edge rusher/outside linebacker DaMarcus Mitchell, who will be wearing #97 for the preseason. Mitchell, an undrafted free agent, wore #64 during training camp and will compete for a spot on the defensive line this summer. #97, often given to a defensive tackle, has been a solid number for New England in the past. Dominant defensive linemen like Alan Branch, Jarvis Green and Ron Brace all wore the number. The most recent to wear it in a regular season game was Ufomba Kamalu back in 2018.

This story will be updated as new numbers are announced.