Patriots vs. Panthers: Will Mac Jones, Starters Play?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots top units on both sides of the ball are apparently set to make their preseason debut.

According to ESPN, quarterback Mac Jones, along with the Patriots healthy starters will play on Friday evening, as the team hosts the Carolina Panthers for their second preseason matchup of 2022.

Most of New England’s starters, including Jones, sat out of last Thursday’s opener versus the New York Giants. Rookie left guard Cole Strange was one of the only first-stringers to see the field in the Pats’ preseason opener, logging 14 offensive snaps over the two opening series. On Friday, running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, receivers Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker, along with a full contingent of starting offensive linemen should be present on the playing field.

The Patriots also rested most of their starters on defense, with linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Josh Uche being the only starting-caliber players to play against the Giants last week. As such, linebacker Matthew Judon, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and cornerback Jalen Mills are expected to play, if fully healthy.

Despite the Patriots’ decision to play their starters, the Panthers are expected to rest the majority of their starters.

“We plan on playing most of our twos and threes in this game,” coach Matt Rhule said following Wednesday’s practice. “We know they’re [Patriots] probably going to play their starters just because they played their twos and threes probably last game. I don’t know what they’re going to do, but we’ll play more of our younger guys trying to make the team.”

Though strategy and work-load management likely factored into Rhule’s decision, he is also attempting to prioritize the health of his players in determining their playing time on Friday.

“We have a lot of injuries right now,” Rhule said. “We lost a lot of guys with some soft-tissue stuff, so we’ll just see what kind of shape we’re in when we get the injury report.”

The matchup between the Patriots and Panthers is highly-anticipated. Albeit in a preseason setting, the two teams were involved in altercations during each of the two days of joint practices in Foxboro earlier this week. Though tensions ran high, players from both sides have indicated their intention to approach this game with a more measured emotional level.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.