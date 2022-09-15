Why is Patriots QB Mac Jones Missing Thursday Practice?

FOXBORO — The proverbial ‘hits’ just keep on coming for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

As the Pats prepare to hold their second practice of the week on Thursday afternoon, they wil do so without their starting quarterback. The team announced just prior to the start of their Thursday session that Jones would be held out of practice due to an illness.

NFL Network went on to report that the illness is not COVID-19 related, and rather the result of an upset stomach.

Jones’ status for New England’s upcoming Week 2 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers had already been the subject of speculation. The second-year signal caller sustained a back injury during the Patriots’ 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins in their season-opener. After undergoing X-rays, as well as further evaluation, Jones was determined to have suffered from back spasms. He was a full participant during Wednesday’s team practice.

As such, Jones was expected to be ready to suit up for Sunday’s matchup with Pittsburgh. The expectation of those close to the team is that he will be able to play. However, it is possible that his illness may sideline him. The Patriots are scheduled to hold one final practice on Friday afternoon before they fly to Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Should Jones be unable to make the trip, New England will be forced to turn to veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer. As a corresponding move, rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe would be elevated to the second-string spot as Hoyer’s backup.

In addition to Jones, five other players were listed on New England’s practice report. Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (toe) was absent, while running back Pierre Strong Jr. (shoulder), cornerback Shaun Wade (ankle) and safeties Adrian Phillips (ribs) and Joshuah Bledsoe (groin) were all limited.

Kickoff for the Patriots-Steelers Week 2 matchup is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 18 at Acrisure Stadium.

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here