Patriots Reveal Reason for Drafting Bailey Zappe onto Crowded QB Roster

For the New England Patriots ‘you can never have too much firepower,’ especially at quarterback.

When evaluating positions of need for the New England Patriots heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, quarterback was unlikely to be a part of the list. After all, the Patriots currently host three quarterbacks on their roster, starter Mac Jones, along with backups Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

However, as the old saying goes, ‘you can never have too much firepower.’

New England raised more than a few eyebrows by selecting Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe with the 137th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Given the fact that the team will almost certainly not carry four quarterbacks on the roster for the upcoming season, many began to wonder whether the Patriots had squandered valuable draft capital by overindulging in a position of strength.

However, Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh offered an alternative take on the subject when speaking with reporters at the conclusion of day three of the 2022 Draft.

“There's always value in having good players on your team,” said Groh. “Bailey is a good player and he's going to add value to our team.”

Despite the seeming over-indulgence, conspiracy theorists may attempt to construct a narrative of Zappe being brought in to displace Jones. However, that offering from the ‘hot take hotel’ is built on smoke and mirrors. Groh offered insight on the team’s reasoning behind drafting Zappe … and the reason is simply to maximize value at the game’s most important position.

“Though one guy is only on the field, but you'd better have another good one or two or three or whoever it is in the system coming up, because you never know when those guys are going to be needed,” Groh said. “If you're short at that position, you're going to be in real trouble. Just like a college program that might bring in a highly recruited quarterback one year, you can't really afford to skip a year. You've got to have plenty of talent there at that position, and we had an opportunity to add Bailey and tried to add some good value to the quarterback position.”

However, it should be noted that Zappe provides a bit more than just insurance and depth at the position. He is quite adept at playing his position. Zappe set FBS single-season records with 62 passing touchdowns and 5,967 passing yards in 2021.

Much like Jones, Zappe has a quick release and is an accurate short-to-intermediate passer when throwing in rhythm. He moves well within the pocket and demonstrates a good eye for recognizing pressure. In order to be an effective pro, he must improve upon his accuracy when throwing on the move. While he does not project as a particular mobile quarterback, his skill set fits well within New England’s system.

“[When] you put on the film of Bailey Zappe, it's hard not to like him,” Groh told reporters. “It's a lot of completions, it's a lot of touchdown passes, and it's a lot of wins. This guy is a winner, the way he's able to lead and command his team. He's got a lot of great traits that you want in a quarterback. Most importantly, success, with the way he's able to produce on the field and do what's right for the team and get the ball to the playmakers, which he was fortunate enough to have at Houston Baptist and at Western Kentucky.”

As for Zappe, he has been given the opportunity to join an organization rich in tradition at quarterback. While signal callers tend to be competitive by nature, Zappe is seemingly amenable to being a member of the team, and learning a great deal from New England’s starter Mac Jones. When asked about his new teammate by reporters on Saturday, Zappe was unsurprisingly effusive in his praise.

“He's a phenomenal quarterback,” Zappe said of Jones. “He is a great QB as are the rest of the QBs in that room. I am really looking forward to learning from all three of those guys and getting up there, meeting them and doing as much as I can to help the team. I am really excited about this opportunity.

With Stidham heading into the final year of his rookie deal, and Hoyer nearing the completion of his career at age 36, Zappe’s selection becomes more logical, and more practical. His contributions on the field, as well as in the quarterback room, will be a welcomed addition in New England. While Groh’s remarks indicate that the Patriots are quite happy to have secured his services, Zappe seems equally as happy to be a part of the team, as well.

“Getting that call from the Patriots was amazing,” Zappe said. “I am more excited to get there, get to work and meet my teammates, meet everyone who is a part of the organization and get ready to start playing some football.”

With offseason workouts scheduled to continue toward the end of the month, a few more eyes will be on the quarterback position than originally expected … and that is a good thing for all parties involved.