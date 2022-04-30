Zippin' Zappe: Patriots Surprise by Taking Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe in 4th Round

After a record-setting season in college, Zappe will learn the position in New England behind Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer

It wouldn't be an NFL Draft without a couple of Bill Belichick curveballs and after shocking the league by taking Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange in the first round, the New England Patriots surprised again Saturday by selecting Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe.

With starter Mac Jones coming off a stellar rookie season and veteran backup Brian Hoyer signed for an eighth season mainly for his institutional knowledge, the Patriots seem set at quarterback. But Zappe's talent was obviously too much to pass on, as New England nabbed him with their third fourth-round pick, 137th overall.

Just seven picks later - with the first pick of the fifth round - the Washington Commanders selected Sam Howell, an accomplished starting quarterback from a bigger school (North Carolina) and better conference (ACC) than Zappe.

Zappe, 6-foot and 215 pounds, was Conference USA's MVP in 2021 after throwing for an eye-popping and record-setting 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns. Though undersized and not blessed with the biggest arm, Zappe produced stunning statistics and elite accuracy to make himself a prospect with career-backup sort of potential in the NFL.

Belichick, who entered 2022 with by far the most trades of any NFL general manager in the the last 20 years of the draft, orchestrated one before the draft and three more in the first three rounds.

In the first round, the Patriots shocked the NFL - but filled an immediate need - by trading down and taking Strange 29th overall.

In the second round they moved up four spots - from No. 54 to No. 50 - to take the fastest receiver in the draft, Baylor's Tyquan Thornton.

With their first pick in the third round the Patriots finally stayed put at No. 85 and selected Houston diminutive-but-versatile cornerback Marcus Jones.

In the fourth round they took troubled-but-talented Arizona State cornerback Jack Jones.

With their second pick in Saturday's fourth round New England went for even more speed with South Dakota St. running back Pierre Strong Jr.

The Patriots entered the draft needing help at linebacker, defensive end, cornerback and, of course, Belichick's favorite - offensive lineman. In various mock drafts, they have been linked to Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, Alabama receiver Jameson Williams, Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks, Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis, Boston College offensive tackle Zion Johnson, Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam and Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning.

A year ago, the Patriots drafted Alabama and Davey O'Brien Award-winning quarterback Jones 15th overall and his Pro-Bowl rookie season led them to a playoff berth. Jones led all rookies in wins, completion percentage, passing yards and touchdowns.

After an impressive seven-game winning streak in the middle of the season, New England lost three of its last four to finish 10-7 before being pummeled, 47-17, in the Wild Card game by the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots - who were only a disappointing 4-5 at Gillette Stadium - finished with the NFL's second-best defense. Only the Bills (289) allowed fewer points than their 303. New England's +159-point differential trailed only the Bills (+194) and Dallas Cowboys (+172).

This offseason Belichick has retained most of the team's core veterans and even gone back-to-the-future with a couple familiar names from the glorious past.

New England re-signed Hoyer, kicker Nick Folk, running back James White, offensive tackle Trent Brown, special teams maven and captain Matthew Slater and 2021 leading tackler Ja'Whaun Bentley. The Patriots are also bringing back defensive backs Devin McCourty (who turns 35 in August) and Malcolm Butler (who retired last season).

Newcomers include former Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker, former Giants safety Jabrill Peppers, Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell and hybrid running back/receiver Ty Montgomery, signed from the Saints to fill the dual-threat role filled by Cordarrelle Patterson in 2018 and taken to the next level by Deebo Samuel in San Francisco in 2021.

And, biggest of all, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. With no official replacement yet, speculation is that Belichick will assume play-calling duties for the first time in his legendary career.

