Raiders 13, Patriots 3: Mac Jones Throws Costly Interception

FOXBORO — In their final preseason tune up before opening the 2022 NFL season against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 11, the New England Patriots are hoping for a more productive performance in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders.

In addition to a pair of field goals from Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, New England also surrendered a touchdown off a costly interception of quarterback Mac Jones.

At the half, the Raiders held a 13-3 advantage over the Patriots at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Pick and a Score:

The Raiders first journey to the end zone was facilitated by Jones’ interception. The Pats starter attempted to find receiver Kendrick Bourne over the short middle when he was picked by linebacker Luke Masterson as the Las Vegas 38-yard line. Masterson returned the interception 30 yards to the Pats’ 32-yard line. Former Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham led the Raiders on a five-play drive, culminating in a four-years touchdown run by running back Zamir White.

Protect the Mac:

For much of the first half, Jones appeared to be less-than confident in his protection. He often found himself on the run, leading to some discomfort in the pocket primarily on third down. As a result, Jones was excessively under pressure. While some blame could be placed on the inconsistent blocking of the offensive line, Jones’ timing woes led to some unforced, inaccurate throws. In the days leading up to the Pats season opener, Jones and the offensive brain trust will need to improve their execution, as Miami is almost certain to blitz Jones as much as possible.

Folk puts Pats on the board:

New England earned their only points of the half on the leg of kicker Nick Folk. The veteran connected on a 35-yard field goal, capping an 11-play, 46-yard drive. Jones had previously found receiver DeVante Parker for a would-be seven-yard scoring strike. However, Parker was called for offensive pass interference on the play, nullifying the touchdown.

Injury Watch:

Midway though the first quarter, hybrid runner/receiver Ty Montgomery suffered a lower leg injury. Montgomery was helped to the sideline by New England’s training personnel, where he slammed his helmet in frustration. After a brief evaluation, he was taken via cart to the locker room. His status for the remainder of the game has yet to be announced.

