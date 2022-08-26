Patriots vs. Raiders Preseason Week 3: Live Game Log

The NFL preseason has officially reached crunch time, with teams across the league kicking off their last exhibition game before final cuts on Tuesday.

As such, Friday night's matchup between the New England Patriots (1-1) and Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) is highly important to those on the roster bubble, and there should be plenty of snaps to go around.

The two teams met during joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday, giving the starters about as many reps as needed. The Raiders aren't expected to play quarterback Derek Carr, receiver Davante Adams or any of their other first-team players, while the Patriots will only give their starters "minimal" run.

Here's the injury report entering the preseason finale:

via ESPN

Follow along with Patriots Country as we keep you up to date on each drive and scoring play Friday night from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

In-game updates will appear below after kickoff ...

