Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Devine Intervention: After Drafting 2 RBs, Patriots Release Veteran Backup

Having selected two running backs on day three of the 2022 NFL Draft, New England's release of Devine Ozigbo creates roster spot, salary-cap space.

FOXBORO — As the image of the 2022 NFL Draft begins to shrink in the rearview mirror of the NFL, the New England Patriots are beginning to make adjustments to their roster as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Having selected two running backs on Day 3 of the draft, New England has reportedly released reserve rusher Devine Ozigbo..

Ozigbo signed with the Patriots practice squad in late November 2021, where he spent the remainder of the season. Though he did not log any in-game action, the 25-year-old was signed to a reserve/futures contract after the season.

465F4520-F8AC-469E-80E8-86DC74E4EB0C

Devine Ozigbo, New England Patriots

RB Devine Ozigbo

Devine Ozigbo resists the tackle

RB Devine Ozigbo

Devine Ozigbo

Throughout his three-season tenure in the NFL, in which he has alternated tours of duty with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints, in addition to his time in New England. During that time, he compiled 25 yards on 11 carries, as well as 13 receptions for 72 yards over 20 career games.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the shutdown of team facilities in 2020, Ozigbo was among those trying to make the best out of a tough situation amidst a challenging 2020 offseason. The running back found a means of satisfying his work ethic, while demonstrating his creativity in the process:

Ozigbo’s release frees a roster spot from a positional grouping that is among the deepest on the team. In addition to adding South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong, Jr. [fourth round] and South Carolina’s Kevin Harris [sixth round], veterans Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, James White, J.J. Taylor and running back/wide receiver-hybrid Ty Montgomery fill New England’s running back depth chart.

Patriots RB Damien Harris

Damien Harris

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Rhamondre Stevenson

Patriots RB James White

James White

The move also creates approximately $15,000 in salary cap space, per Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan.

Ultimately, the Patriots’ depth at the position made Ozigbo expendable. He is expected to draw some interest on the open market.

In This Article (1)

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

Cowboys-news-Skip-Bayless-could-see-Bill-Belichick-coaching-for-Dallas-1200x900
News

Skip Bayless Rips Patriots Coach Bill Belichick: 'The Human Hemorrhoid' Strikes Again

By Mike Fisher53 minutes ago
Patriots - Super Bowl LVII logo
News

Draft Dip: How Far Did Patriots Fall in New Super Bowl Odds?

By Richie Whitt1 hour ago
images
News

Fast Track: Patriots Explain Trade-Up to Draft Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton

By Kevin Tame, Jr.3 hours ago
4898F30B-689B-43CE-8DDF-ED1867D464F9
News

NFL Draft 'Quick-Snap' Draft Grades: Patriots 'Experts' Smarter Than Bill Belichick?

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
Patriots - Cole Strange
News

49ers Kyle Shanahan on Patriots Strange Draft Choice: 'Looks Like a First-Rounder'

By Arnav Sharma16 hours ago
F7BA5270-D5E4-445E-B425-51EC9DAC3419
News

Andre Tippett's Rhody Son Earns Invite to Patriots Rookie Minicamp

By Mike D'Abate20 hours ago
Patriots - Sam Roberts Cliff Harris
News

Mother Goose: Sportswriter Who Discovered Patriots Super Bowl MVP Strikes Again in 2022 Draft?

By Richie Whitt21 hours ago
38A2213B-9FCB-460E-94CA-2B544C868432
News

Patriots Reveal Reason for Drafting Bailey Zappe onto Crowded QB Roster

By Mike D'AbateMay 1, 2022