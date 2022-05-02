Devine Intervention: After Drafting 2 RBs, Patriots Release Veteran Backup

Having selected two running backs on day three of the 2022 NFL Draft, New England's release of Devine Ozigbo creates roster spot, salary-cap space.

FOXBORO — As the image of the 2022 NFL Draft begins to shrink in the rearview mirror of the NFL, the New England Patriots are beginning to make adjustments to their roster as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Having selected two running backs on Day 3 of the draft, New England has reportedly released reserve rusher Devine Ozigbo..

Ozigbo signed with the Patriots practice squad in late November 2021, where he spent the remainder of the season. Though he did not log any in-game action, the 25-year-old was signed to a reserve/futures contract after the season.

Throughout his three-season tenure in the NFL, in which he has alternated tours of duty with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints, in addition to his time in New England. During that time, he compiled 25 yards on 11 carries, as well as 13 receptions for 72 yards over 20 career games.

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the shutdown of team facilities in 2020, Ozigbo was among those trying to make the best out of a tough situation amidst a challenging 2020 offseason. The running back found a means of satisfying his work ethic, while demonstrating his creativity in the process:

Ozigbo’s release frees a roster spot from a positional grouping that is among the deepest on the team. In addition to adding South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong, Jr. [fourth round] and South Carolina’s Kevin Harris [sixth round], veterans Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, James White, J.J. Taylor and running back/wide receiver-hybrid Ty Montgomery fill New England’s running back depth chart.

The move also creates approximately $15,000 in salary cap space, per Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan.

Ultimately, the Patriots’ depth at the position made Ozigbo expendable. He is expected to draw some interest on the open market.