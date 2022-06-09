Patriots Sign Draft Pick to 4-Year Contract

Keeping up with their myriad Joneses, the New England Patriots on Thursday signed rookie cornerback Jack Jones. According to his agent, Jamal Tooson, the deal is for four years and $4.4 million, including a $747,000 signing bonus.

The Patriots now have six of their 10 rookies under contract, including defensive lineman Sam Roberts, running back Kevin Harris, cornerback Marcus Jones and offensive linemen Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber.

New England's top two picks - offensive lineman Cole Strange and receiver Tyquan Thornton - remain unsigned as the Patriots conclude mandatory minicamp at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. It is not uncommon, of course, for high draft picks to wait to get their deals done in the days just before the start of training camp in late July.

Jack Jones was one of three fourth-round picks by the Patriots. On the roster are four players named Jones: Jack, Marcus, quarterback Mac and veteran cornerback Jonathan.

Jack Jones has been impressive during this week's minicamp, intercepting a Bailey Zappe pass Wednesday in 11-on-11 drills.

Jones was a 5-star prospect out of high school in 2016 and signed with USC. He was an immediate contributor, seeing time as a true freshman before earning a starting role as a sophomore. His second year with the Trojans, Jones led the team with four interceptions but then was kicked off the roster in the spring of his junior season due to academic issues before finding himself in trouble with the law the following summer.

California police arrested Jones and two others for allegedly breaking into a Panda Express in June of 2018. Jones pled guilty to a second-degree misdemeanor charge of commercial burglary in October of 2018. The felony charges were dropped as part of the plea.

He then transferred to Moorpark JC, where he played one season in 2018 before transferring to Arizona State.

Jones put together two strong seasons on the field and kept himself out of trouble, making him an underrated draft prospect. A bit undersized at 5-10 and 175 pounds, he has outstanding athleticism and superior ball skills.