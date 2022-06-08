Patriots Day 2 Minicamp Notebook: Tre Day, Wynn at RT, ‘Livin' on a Prayer'?

The Pats were back on the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, for day two of the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp.

FOXBORO — Tuesday was so nice, the New England Patriots decided to do it twice.

The Pats were once again back on the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, as they participated in the second session of the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp.

Amidst drier-than-expected weather conditions, New England’s quarterbacks once again took center stage. However, a young wideout is making his case as the potential camp standout.

Here are some of the highlights of 2022 Patriots mandatory minicamp, day two:

Roll Call

Following Tuesday's excused absence, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne made his minicamp debut on Wednesday, being one of the first to hit the field for the day’s session.

Six players were absent from practice: defensive tackle Carl Davis, defensive lineman Byron Cowart, rookie offensive linemen Andrew Stueber and Chasen Hines, and kickers Nick Folk and Quinn Nordin.

Running back James White, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, tight end Hunter Henry, center David Andrews, cornerback Marcus Jones and tight end Dalton Keene were all limited participants.

Quarterback Spotlight

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones seems intent on quelling the concerns surrounding his ability to throw the deep ball. Much to the chagrin of the ‘arm strength experts’ of Western New York,

Jones threw several impressive deep passes — continuing to demonstrate accuracy, command and added strength.

Jones once again connected on the ‘play of the day’ with second-year wideout Tre Nixon (more on him, in a moment) on a near 60-yard completion, on which cornerback Jonathan Jones provided blanket coverage. The Pats’ starter also completed a few impressive passes to veteran receiver Nelson Agholor, rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton and tight end Jonnu Smith. Jones finished the day going 6-9 in 11-on-11 drills (with one intercepted by Malcom Butler on a pass intended for Bourne) and 13-15 in 7-on-7 drills, including one pass dropped by hybrid rusher/receiver Malcolm Perry.

Veteran Brian Hoyer completed all three of his passes during 11-on-11s. Hoyer went 5-6 passing during 7-on-7s, in a better showing from the previous day.

Rookie Bailey Zappe logged six completions out of seven attempts in 11-on-11s, having one of his passes intercepted by rookie Jack Jones. During 7-on-7s, he connected on four of six passes.

Tre Nixon had a ‘Day’

With many eyes on the Patriots corps of wide receivers, Nixon continues to emerge as a potential breakout player at the position. After an impressive first day of minicamp, the Central Florida product made five catches on day two — including the aforementioned 60-yard shot from Jones, which he hauled in with one arm while arguably being held by Jonathan Jones. Nixon was also on the receiving end of a pair of Mac Jones passes; a 25-yard gem, as well as a 35-yard completion with both Shaun Wade and Kyle Dugger on coverage.

Not only does Nixon continue to impress the media contingent in attendance for practice, he is also [and more importantly so] catching the eye of the Pats coaching staff.

Wynn Back at right tackle

For the second straight day, the Pats participated in a changing of the offensive tackles, as Trent Brown spent the day at left tackle, while Isaiah Wynn once again aligned on the right. Though he may be playing out of position, Wynn seems amenable to the positional switch. When speaking with reporters following practice, the former Georgia Bulldog revealed that he was not surprised by the shifting of alignment, as he had discussed the right tackle position with the Patriots coaching staff — despite not having played very little right tackle throughout his career. Still, he appears willing to do what is best for the team.

“I’ll play wherever they need me to play,” Wynn told reporters with a grin.

In addition to Wynn (right tackle) and Brown (left tackle) the Patriots top unit at offensive line featured rookie Cole Strange at left guard, David Andrews at center and Michael Onwenu at right guard.

Jack Jones Getting His Chance

Rookie cornerback Jack Jones has seen significant time on the field over the past two days including significant reps with the starting defensive unit. As a result, he has had some impressive moments. The Arizona State product intercepted Zappe while covering receiver Kristian Wilkerson in scout team drills. However, there were times where he made some rookie mistakes, as well — notably being beaten by Agholor on a route for a big gain. Still, Jones continues to provide stout coverage overall, and shows resilience after committing his miscues. Though it may be early, Jones is clearly getting his chance to showcase his talents to to the Pats coaching staff, indicating potentially lofty plans for the rookie.

Keep the Faith?

In addition to having Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, as well as Utah State defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda [who spent much of the session chatting with Belichick] as guests, the Pats hosted a celebrity presence on day two of minicamp, in the form of rocker Jon Bon Jovi. A frequent guest of the Kraft family at both practices and games, the 60-year-old Bon Jovi frontman was spotted chatting with team owner Robert Kraft prior to practice.

Bon Jovi’s signature hit "Livin' on a Prayer" was played during a workout period — during which Mac Jones was seen strumming an air guitar, while linebacker Matthew Judon showed off his vocal skills by belting out a few bars of the song’s chorus.