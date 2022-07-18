Skip to main content

Patriots Release Rookie Long Snapper Ross Reiter

The Colorado State alum was competing for a roster spot this summer

FOXBORO - With the New England Patriots beginning their 2022 edition of training camp in just under two weeks, the team have made a roster move ahead of rookies reporting to Gillette Stadium. 

Rookie long snapper Ross Reiter was waived, the team announced Monday.

Reiter was signed by New England on May 16, after spending time with the Kansas City Chiefs and participated in both rookie minicamp and OTAs. The former Colorado State alum played four seasons at the collegiate level and was named a second-team All-American from Rubio Long Snapping last year.

This transaction almost solidifies that veteran Joe Cardona has locked up a roster spot for an eighth pro season. Cardona was injured last summer and the team brought in Brian Khoury for a preseason game, so the team made sure to go out and get more insurance this year.

Reiter was able to give Cardona a breather during the summer and would most likely become the first name called if another injury occurs. Defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr and tight end Jonnu Smith both practiced long snapping last year and could also be a potential replacement if anything happens.

The roster now sits at 85 players, which is the league maximum come Aug. 16.

With Reiter being released, the team now only has five undrafted free agents heading into camp, including offensive lineman Kody Russey, defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, edge rusher DaMarcus Mitchell, safety Brenden Schooler and punter Jake Julien.

The team’s veterans are set to arrive at the facility next week and the Patriots will open up their first practice to the public on July 27. 

