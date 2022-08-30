Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Patriots Biggest Surprise Cut?

Signed for his size and experience, he caught everything thrown his way, played multiple positions and even made the special teams play of the preseason for the New England Patriots.

But on the NFL's roster cutdown day, Lil'Jordan Humphrey was the team's biggest surprise release.

Receiver Tre Nixon nosedived after the pads came on after shining in minicamps, and wasn't a complete shocker when cut on Tuesday. But Humphrey is a complete out-of-the-blue transaction.

Signed as a free agent with 6-foot-4 size and three years of experience with the New Orleans Saints, Humphrey did everything asked of him in the preseason. He was the team's leading receiver with 13 catches, 140 yards and a touchdown. He used his size to play some tight end. He even made a dazzling punt-coverage play on special teams against the Giants.

Said coach Bill Belichick after Humphrey's performance against the New York Giants that included a touchdown catch and a diving save of a punt his teammates downed at the 1:

“He’s a big kid that is tough and has very good hands and is kind of a big receiver, tight end-ish type of guy, has a good feel, very good instincts in the passing game, handles himself well in the middle of the field with linebackers under him, over him, in between him."

With Nixon, Humphrey and Josh Hammond cut, Kristian Wilkerson recovering from a concussion and rookie Tyquan Thornton out 6-8 weeks after shoulder surgery, the Pats could head into the Sept. 11 opener in Miami with a receivers group of only DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor.