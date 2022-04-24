NFL Draft: Patriots Intrigued by Possible Devin McCourty Successor

Often compared to team captain Devin McCourty, Dax Hill’s speed, strength and versatility may present an interesting proposition for the New England Patriots.

When glancing through the New England Patriots positional needs heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, the safety position is likely not among them.

Led by team captain Devin McCourty, the Patriots host one of the deepest safety corps in the league. Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, Joshuah Bledsoe, special teams stalwart Cody Davis, and all-purpose defensive back Myles Bryant join McCourty at the position. In addition to the aforementioned incumbents, the Pats also secured the services of free agent safety Jabrill Peppers in late March.

Seemingly set at safety, New England is almost certain to turn its attention elsewhere, right?

Not so fast …

Michigan safety Dax Hill may present an interesting proposition for the Patriots. The former Wolverine possesses an ideal blend of speed, strength and versatility — traits which the team typically covets its defensive backs.

However, Hill’s most intriguing attribute is the potentially ideal fit he may provide as their free safety of the future.

Background

Hill’s path to becoming a top pro-level prospect was not smoothly paved. During his first two seasons in Ann Arbor, he flashed signs of undeniable talent. Still, his raw style of play seemed to stunt his development. As a result, the Wolverines defense struggled.

In 2021, Hill blossomed into one of the top players at his position in the Big Ten, and eventually the 2022 Draft class. He posted career highs in tackles (69), tackles-for-loss (4.5), sacks (0.5), interceptions (2), and pass deflections (8.) In the process, he helped Michigan’s defense become one of the most improved units in the country.

Michigan S Dax Hill Michigan’s Dax Hill gets in some pre-game prep Dax Hill possesses the speed to be a force in a pro-level secondary

With his draft stock already on the rise, Hill further bolstered his positioning with a standout performance at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. He posted a 4.38 40-yard dash, 33.5-inch vertical jump, and a 6.57 3-cone drill, which was not only a positional best, but also the second-fastest time among all players who participated.

Why Hill would fit well in New England

At his best, Hill projects as a starting single-high free safety. However, he is also quite adept at aligning as a nickel defender in the slot, at outside corner, and even as a dime back. As such, his athleticism and fortitude should enable his defensive coaches to be creative with his utilization.

In addition to his prowess in the defensive backfield, Hill also possesses the straight-line speed and toughness to excel as a special teams contributor. During his three years at Michigan, he was a notable asset on kick coverage teams, and is likely to be a standout in that role at the pro level, as well.

On the surface, Hill already sounds like the type of player the Pats love to employ.

But wait, there’s more.

Though New England has Dugger, Phillips and Peppers already in their arsenal in the box, they are a bit thin at free safety — save for McCourty. Selecting Hill would not only meet that requirement, but it may also allow the Pats to fill the role for the future without missing a beat.

Dax Hill makes the tackle in snowy conditions (AP Photo) SOURCE: Frank Franklin II Patriots S Devin McCourty makes the play Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini Patriots team captain Devin McCourty

Several draft strategists have compared Hill to a younger version of McCourty. Much like the Pats defensive captain, the Michigan product has the physical makeup, as well as the fluid, yet bold movement to succeed at outside cornerback, as well as free safety. While the Pats do not have an immediate need at safety, Hill would be a welcomed depth addition at corner for 2022. Ironically, he would be following the same career path as McCourty, who began his pro career at cornerback for the Pats following his selection in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

As McCourty enters the twilight of his career, Hill may prove to be his ideal successor. Despite his ability to play corner, his peak professional potential will assuredly be as a hybrid free safety. While there is valid argument against using first round draft capital to secure the services of a player who may find himself playing out of his true position in 2022, Hill’s undeniable talent makes him worth the risk. Whether he aligns at single-high safety, on the outside, or in the slot, he would provide the Pats with the play-making ability to thrive in their coverage schemes for many years to come.