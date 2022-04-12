Patriots S Jabrill Peppers: “I Still Think That My Best Ball Is Ahead Of Me”

The newest member of the Patriots secondary also declared that he “feels great” after offseason surgery and expressed his excitement to play for head coach Bill Belichick.

The New England Patriots’ interest in safety Jabrill Peppers should not have been surprising to anyone.

Over the course of his five-year NFL career, he has aligned at box safety, free safety, wide cornerback, slot cornerback, hybrid linebacker and even taken some snaps on the defensive line. Peppers also has plenty of experience on special teams, having compiled 117 career returns on both punt and kick return duties.

As a result, Peppers is now a Patriot…and it is exactly where he wants to be.

The 26-year-old defensive back found New England to be his ideal fit in terms of “scheme and culture.” In fact, these primary factors led him to agreeing with the Pats on a one-year deal, with up to $5 million, in late March.

"I've always had a high regard for the Patriots, Peppers told reporters via video conference on Tuesday. “I came in knowing the expectations were going to be high. Knowing that you're going to have to work hard.”

Peppers is no stranger to the type of hard work he anticipates in New England. He was the first-round draft selection by the Cleveland Browns [25th overall] in the 2017 NFL Draft. The former Michigan Wolverine appeared in 29 games for the Browns throughout his first two years in the NFL. During that time, Peppers started all 29 contests, compiling 137 total tackles (six, for loss), eight passes-defensed, and two interceptions.

In 2019, Peppers was traded to the New York Giants, as part of the deal which sent Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland. Peppers spent three seasons with the Giants, playing 32 total games and amassing 196 total tackles (15, for loss), 17 passes-defensed, 3.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions. He suffered a torn ACL in October 2021, ending his season.

Despite the health setback, Peppers appears to be ready for action when the Patriots begin their offseason workout program on April 18. “I had a partial tear to my ACL so they had to go in there and repair it,” Peppers’ said. “I feel great and haven’t had any setbacks so hopefully we can keep this thing going.

With the Patriots apparently confident enough in Peppers’ health to secure his services for 2022, they now look forward to the contributions he is likely to make on the field in 2022. As previously mentioned, the Michigan product has experience playing all over the defensive backfield, as well as the front seven. Though he may be most comfortable in the box, Peppers is looking forward to sharing time at the position with fellow safeties Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger, with whom he shares comparable traits.

“[I can be] another asset that they can move around, disguise looks...it's great to have guys with similar skill sets because you can confuse the opposition.” Peppers also expressed his willingness to contribute on special teams in the return game, adding that he is “here to do whatever the coaches need him to do.” His presence should strengthen both the Patriots defensive backfield, as well as their special teams core.

In addition to his versatility, Peppers likely caught the organization’s sharp eye thanks in part to their new offensive assistant Joe Judge. The safety played the past two seasons under Judge, as he served as the Giants’ head coach. Peppers noted that the two have a great relationship and he was looking forward to reuniting with Judge. However, he did express a bit of light-hearted surprise that his former head coach would be working primarily with the Patriots offense.

"A little bit,” Peppers said of his curiosity surrounding Judge’s new role. “But back in New York, he always leaned toward the offense and favored them a little bit more, so it's not too much of a surprise...

"It'll be interesting to see him on that side and talk a little smack to him"

Though there were several factors in Jabrill Peppers’ decision to choose New England has his on-field home, he ultimately landed with the Patriots due to his desire to play for head coach Bill Belichick. A longtime fan of the Pats’ HC, Peppers became interested in seeking Belichick’s tutelage when he visited Foxboro during the 2021 preseason, as the Patriots and Giants participated in joint practices.

"The condition those guys were in so early...how disciplined they were that they handled things. It didn't matter if it was the 1st, 2nd, 3rd team, everybody knew they had a job to do,” Peppers said.

It was this type of dedication which led him to “jump at the chance” to play for Belichick.

"I'm just looking forward to learning [from Coach Belichick]. He's seen a lot of ball, coached in a lot of eras. I'm excited to pick his brain and learn how he breaks down opposing offenses.”

As Peppers prepares for his first season in New England, he expects that his experience in a Patriots jersey will be different, yet rewarding. His previous stops in Cleveland and New York, as well as his time at the University of Michigan, will serve him well in that capacity. Having most recently played for Judge in New York will help to mitigate the ‘culture shock’ many veterans face in their new surroundings. However, he believes that his personal work ethic has prepared him for life in Foxboro for 2022, and perhaps, beyond.

"I think I'm a tough, hard-nosed, hard worker,” Peppers said with a knowing grin. “I still think that my best ball is ahead of me. I think I'll fit in pretty well with the guys here - the mindset."

In short, Jabrill Peppers has arrived in New England ready to ‘do his job.’

What could be more Patriot-like than that?