Bang For Buck: Broncos Sale Confirms Patriots Value

Denver is reportedly being bought for $4.65 billion, making New England feel like a bargain.

Robert Kraft has seen a pretty good return-on-investment for his purchase of the New England Patriots. He bought the franchise in 1994 for $172 million. Today, according to Forbes, the franchise is worth $5.08 billion and his portfolio $8.3 billion, making him the world's 263rd most wealthiest person.

No telling how much Kraft could actually sell the Patriots for. For what it's worth, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said recently he would never sell, despite confidence he could get $10 billion.

We got a better grasp of the value of NFL teams Wednesday when the Denver Broncos reportedly sold for $4.65 billion to heirs of the Walmart fortune.

Not that their teams are on the market, but that transaction surely puts a smile on the faces of Jones and Kraft - owners of the two most valuable franchise in the NFL.

According to Forbes, the Cowboys are worth $6.45 billion, followed by the Patriots, Giants ($4.85), Rams ($4.8) and now the Broncos.

Not only is Kraft happy about the skyrocketing value of NFL teams, but also because for his investment he's received six Super Bowls in the last 25 years. The other teams in the top five most valuable have combined for only seven - Broncos 3, Giants 2, Rams 2 - including none by the Cowboys.

On Tuesday, the Broncos announced that an ownership group led by Rob Walton of the Walton-Penner family have agreed to purchase the team. The Walton-Penner family own global retail titan Walmart.

It's the highest amount ever paid for an American sports team. Only the recent $5.4 billion sale of England's Chelsea FC sold for more.