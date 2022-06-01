Skip to main content

Another Buc For Brady: Former Patriots DT Signs with Tampa Bay

Akiem Hicks played for the New England Patriots in 2015.

Another former member of the New England Patriots has made the trip down to Florida.

Earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed veteran defensive lineman Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal that could be worth up to $10 million. Hicks played in 13 games for the Patriots in 2015 after being traded from the New Orleans Saints for tight end Michael Hoomanawanui.

Hicks joins Logan Ryan, Shaq Mason, Kenjon Barner and, of course, Tom Brady as Patriots-turned-Bucs. Tampa is also awaiting a decision on Rob Gronkowski, who could return at any point.

Hicks was drafted by the Saints in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of the University of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada. After his trade from the Saints to the Patriots, Hicks became a free agent at the end of the 2015 season and signed a two-year deal with the Chicago Bears.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, after his first season, Hicks' strong play earned him a four-year extension. Two years later, he made the Pro Bowl in 2018 for his efforts. During the best year of his career, Hicks recorded 41 tackles, 7.5 sacks and forced a career-high three fumbles.

He hasn't been the same since his Pro Bowl year with injuries sidelining him for long periods of time. He only played in nine games for the Bears last season due to various injuries. He's also only recorded eight sacks in the past three seasons combined.

Now, Hicks is off to Tampa to rejoin his former quarterback and face him every day in practice. Maybe the pair will be recreate some magic on both sides of the ball that they were able to do in New England.

566515F3-BDDF-4A49-82D7-B97FF2A0F4DC
News

Patriots OTAs Notebook: Belichick in Charge; Malcolm Motivated

By Mike D'Abate1 hour ago
stevenson Washington_Patriots_081221223504_Richins_4726-1600x900
News

Competition For Patriots No. 1 Running Back?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.2 hours ago
madden cover
News

Madden 23 Memoriam: Video Game Releases Iconic Cover

By Richie Whitt3 hours ago
1CF0C65F-4F80-493D-B5A1-EBAE778A32C9
News

Speed and Strength: Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton Not Just One-Trick Pony

By Mike D'Abate6 hours ago
Patriots OL Shaq Mason
News

Did Patriots Make Mistake Trading Shaq Mason?

By Arnav Sharma16 hours ago
Patriots LB Josh Uche
News

Outside Looking In: Uche Poised for New Patriots Role

By Mike D'Abate19 hours ago
Patriots TE Jonnu Smith
News

WATCH: Patriots TE Jonnu Smith Makes 1-Hand Grab at OTAs

By Richie Whitt23 hours ago
Patriots - The Match 2022
News

'The Match' Preview: Patriots Ex Tom Brady Drives Trash Talk Toward Bills Josh Allen

By Bri AmaranthusMay 31, 2022