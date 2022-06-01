Another Buc For Brady: Former Patriots DT Signs with Tampa Bay

Another former member of the New England Patriots has made the trip down to Florida.

Earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed veteran defensive lineman Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal that could be worth up to $10 million. Hicks played in 13 games for the Patriots in 2015 after being traded from the New Orleans Saints for tight end Michael Hoomanawanui.

Hicks joins Logan Ryan, Shaq Mason, Kenjon Barner and, of course, Tom Brady as Patriots-turned-Bucs. Tampa is also awaiting a decision on Rob Gronkowski, who could return at any point.

Hicks was drafted by the Saints in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of the University of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada. After his trade from the Saints to the Patriots, Hicks became a free agent at the end of the 2015 season and signed a two-year deal with the Chicago Bears.

However, after his first season, Hicks' strong play earned him a four-year extension. Two years later, he made the Pro Bowl in 2018 for his efforts. During the best year of his career, Hicks recorded 41 tackles, 7.5 sacks and forced a career-high three fumbles.

He hasn't been the same since his Pro Bowl year with injuries sidelining him for long periods of time. He only played in nine games for the Bears last season due to various injuries. He's also only recorded eight sacks in the past three seasons combined.

Now, Hicks is off to Tampa to rejoin his former quarterback and face him every day in practice. Maybe the pair will be recreate some magic on both sides of the ball that they were able to do in New England.