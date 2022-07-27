Patriots Training Camp Day 1 Highlights

FOXBORO - In the midst of a rare New England heat wave, the New England Patriots offense started off 2022 Training Camp as an absolutely scorching unit.

Quarterback Mac Jones showed improvement in his accuracy, command, and velocity, and the offense continually dominated the defense throughout the morning.

Here are the most notable parts from Day 1 of 2022 Patriots Training Camp:

Biggest Winner: Wide Receivers

Undeniably, the wide receivers were the biggest winners of Day 1. The offense looked simply unstoppable throughout the morning, with new acquisition Devante Parker looking especially effective.

During red zone drills, Parker caught two touchdowns, both using his length and big-bodied stature. One was a jump-ball into his chest in the front of the end zone, and the second was a leaping grab over rookie cornerback Jack Jones -- a grab that set the Foxboro crowd into a frenzy.

Seeing a large jump-ball receiver wear No. 1 for the team and actually play well will take some getting used to, but this is a good start.

Biggest Loser: Secondary

It didn't matter who was covering who, someone was almost always getting open within three seconds. Quarterback Mac Jones went 8/10 on passes in 11-on-11 drills, with one incompletion being an unforced error.

Biggest Question Mark: Cornerback Situation

New England has lost an all-pro player in JC Jackson and is struggling to find a viable replacement. With the team re-acquiring longtime star cornerback Malcolm Butler, there was some hope that the Super Bowl hero could find his footing. However, Butler struggled immensely throughout practice, and the team still has no indication of a true No. 1 cornerback emerging.

Biggest Surprise: Rhamondre Stevenson

Second-year running back Stevenson, who showed off one of the best rookie seasons of any running back in the Bill Belichick era, took over snaps with the first team today in lieu of 2021 starter Damien Harris. With rumors swirling that the team may switch to a more Kyle Shanahan-like zone running scheme, Stevenson's one-cut ability could become a centerpiece of the team's offensive post-Josh McDaniels.

Dark Horse: Ty Montgomery

Surprisingly, former Green Bay Packer wide receiver and running back Ty Montgomery took a lot of snaps with the first team as well. Though reports have described rookie running back Pierre Strong Jr. as being a potential replacement for star running back James White, who is currently on the PUP list following a hip subluxation early in the 2021 season, Montgomery could very well take over that role. Belichick generally "redshirts" rookie running backs, so Montgomery's emergence could be an indication that the team has found a cheap veteran option.

Best Play: Nelson Agholor Touchdown Pass

In red zone play, wide receiver Agholor caught a rainbow touch pass on the back right pylon over Butler's head. The throw was put in a perfect spot by Jones high and away from Butler, as Agholor made an athletic play that sparked a reaction from the crowd.