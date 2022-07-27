Patriots Training Camp Day 1 Notebook: Jones, Parker, Thornton Shine

FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots walked off of the practice fields on Wednesday morning, the words of Commander Mike ‘Viper’ Metcalf from 1986’s action classic Top Gun (well-articulated by actor Tom Skerrit) might seem quite relevant.

“Gentlemen…you had a helluva first day.”

At long last, the Patriots returned to practice, officially kicking off 2022 training camp. With fans in attendance, expectations high and excitement at a lofty level, New England began its journey towards a return to league prominence. While Wednesday's session was more of an extension of minicamp than simulation of game action, there were still some seedlings of potential camp battles to come.

Here are some of the highlights of an eventful first day:

Preparing for the Pads:

Prior to practice, Patriots coach Bill Belichick spoke with members of the media. As expected, the first few days of training camp will essentially be an extension of minicamp. In what Belichick referred to as a continuation of “phase 3,” New England will focus primarily on red zone installation. Padded practices will not begin until Monday.

Roll Call:

The Pats enjoyed solid attendance on opening day of camp. With the exception of those currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP), as well as the non-football injury (NFI) lists, all players were present.

Safety Jabrill Peppers, running back James White, cornerback Jonathan Jones and center David Andrews remain on PUP. They were present, but not in uniform.

Offensive linemen Chasen Hines and Andrew Stuber, as well as defensive back Myles Bryant are currently on NFI.

Punter Jake Bailey missed practice with a non-football illness designation.

Quarterback Snapshot:

While the red zone was the focus for the majority of the day, the Pats quarterbacks were able to work with their pass catchers, with some impressive results.

Starting quarterback Mac Jones finished the day completing 8-of-10 passes in 11-on-11s, and 5-of-6 in 7-on-7 drills.

Brian Hoyer was the clear second option during practice, connecting on 5-of-6 passes, with one interception in 11-on-11s. Hoyer completed only one of two passes in 7-on-7s.

Rookie Bailey Zappe did not participate in 11-on-11s. However, he completed both passes he attempted during 7-on-7 drills.

Offensive Observations:

With a great deal of eyes on the Pats’ offensive play calling, offensive line coach Matt Patricia once again called offensive plays during 11-on-11s and 7-on-7s; seemingly picking up where he left off during minicamp. However, it should be noted that Belichick maintained a strong presence on offense for most of today.

The Patriots continued another minicamp trend with offensive tackles Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn swapping positions. Wynn aligned at right tackle, while Brown continued to play at left tackle. Prior to the positional switch during minicamp, Brown had also played left tackle for the Pats in 2018. He was the Pats starting right tackle during 2021. The continuation of the change seems to indicate that New England is seriously considering making it official for the upcoming season.

Defensive lineman Bill Murray, who has spent the last two years on the Patriots’ practice squad, is apparently in line for a positional change of his own. The William and Mary product opened camp with the offensive line, having switched his jersey number from 97 to 62.

Competition in the Secondary:

In the absence of former all-pro cornerback J.C. Jackson, the Patriots are in search of top options at perimeter corner. Defensive back Jalen Mills turned in an impressive pass break up against receiver DeVante Parker during a red zone drill. Offseason acquisition Terrance Mitchell played extended time on the opposite side, turning in a solid performance. Mitchell is one to watch moving forward.

Second-year safety Joshuah Bledsoe broke up an end zone pass to save a would-be score, demonstrating notable field awareness and solid body control.

Cornerback Joejuan Williams recorded the day’s only interception off of Hoyer in 11-on-11 drills. Williams, who has been the subject of rumors regarding his future in New England, performed well in coverage throughout the day.

Parker Pumped Up:

In his first action before a Foxboro crowd, former Miami Dolphins’ receiver DeVante Parker took the spotlight in red-zone drills. Parker made three impressive contested-catches for touchdowns. Parker proved to be quite adept at boxing out his defenders, which could make him a true scoring threat in short-yardage situations. Save for a stellar play by Mills to break up the would-be score, Parker would have finished the day with four touchdown receptions.

Rookie Rising:

Patriots rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton made the most of his time on the field, impressing the fans in attendance with two diving catches during 11-on-11s. Thornton caught his first touchdown on a five-yard pass from Hoyer, while beating fellow rookie [cornerback] Jack Jones, significantly showing his athletic prowess.

New Addition to Linemen Helmets:

In accordance with a league-wide directive, all Patriots’ linemen, linebackers, and tight ends wore padded shells over their helmets called Guardian Caps. This process will continue throughout the entirety of training camp.

The Patriots will return to the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday for their second training camp practice of 2022.