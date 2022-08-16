Patriots Training Camp Studs/Duds Day 12: New Starting Running Back?

FOXBORO – Coming on the heels of a three-day break, the New England Patriots were back on the practice fields for another training camp session. With joint practices with the Carolina Panthers coming up, Monday was a slower practice to prepare the team for the next two days.

STUD: RB Rhamondre Stevenson

The entire practice was a lot of 11-on-11 sessions at half-speed, so it is hard to judge any of the reps that were taken. However, the second-year Stevenson received the majority of the first-team snaps over Damien Harris on Monday. With Harris entering a contract year, this could be the beginning of Stevenson’s ascend to the starting role.

DUD: WR Kendrick Bourne

After a preseason opener that featured young receivers shining, the veteran Bourne has struggled to get off on a hot foot this summer. It should not be worrisome that Bourne does not contribute in a preseason game, but when the reps are lacking during practice it might be time to question his upcoming contributions this year.

STUD: S Jabrill Peppers

Peppers, who signed with New England this past spring, is still working his way back from an ACL injury. He began training camp on the PUP list and has since been activated. Today, he recorded an interception off of Mac Jones and was rotating in with the starting defensive unit. Peppers is an x-factor for this team as someone who can play all across the defense.

DUD: OT Isaiah Wynn

The former first-round pick missed yet another practice, this time opening the door for a new challenger at the tackle spot. After missing a majority of the practices last week, including the Giants game, players like Yodny Cajuste and Justin Herron were given opportunities to work at the tackle spot. Today, it was Arlington Hambright, who has risen drastically throughout camp. Wynn’s constant absences do not bode well for the 2018 draft pick as the depth on this offensive line continues to build.

STUD: WR Nelson Agholor

A popular trade candidate heading into the summer, Agholor had one of his best days at camp. Looking significantly faster than he did a season ago, the former Raiders pass catcher had the highlights of the day, snagging a one-handed catch against both Jonathan Jones and Jalen Mills. It is going to be hard to get rid of Agholor.

DUD: Chain Gang

It is not a Bill Belichick practice unless everything goes according to plan. When the people using the line markers and first-down markers screwed up, the Patriots head coach ripped into them, screaming and spiking his whistle. The chain gang did not learn their lesson, as another mistake prompted more yelling just two minutes later.

The Patriots welcome Matt Rhule and the Carolina Panthers into town for two days of joint practices before their preseason game on Friday.