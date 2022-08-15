Patriots Still Hoping For Return Of Super Bowl Hero?

Dont'a Hightower's silence is deafening.

The New England Patriots' long-time defensive leader, team captain and three-time Super Bowl champion isn't retired. Nor, however, has he returned.

While the Pats grapple with Tuesday's looming roster cuts in the wake of last week's preseason loss to the New York Giants, they clearly haven't closed the door on Hightower being a part of their 2022 team. His trademark No. 54 hasn't been issued to another player during training camp, and his locker at Gillette Stadium remains unoccupied.

Better late than never?

Hightower, 32, remains a free agent and neither he nor the team has publicly hinted about a reunion. He will likely wind up in the Patriots Hall of Fame. But will he play this season?

As much as we know: A source recently said Hightower was still "figuring it out" in terms of 2022. He has remained active on Twitter, last week saluting James White's retirement announcement:

The Patriots have handed the keys to the linebacker position over to a younger generation. Ja’Whaun Bentley has taken over as the group’s leader in Hightower’s spot, with Raekwon McMillan and free-agent signee Mack Wilson both projecting to play valuable roles. Both McMillan and Wilson used their speed to make sideline-to-sideline plays in the preseason opener.

Still, coach Bill Belichick would likely welcome Hightower back if he chooses to play an 11th season.

He opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID, but returned last season in his role as a team leader and solid presence in the middle of New England’s defense. He appeared in 16 of 18 games and saw the field for 59.8 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps. Despite some struggles throughout the season, Hightower showed that he is still capable of being an effective player, finishing the season with 64 tackles and 1.5 sacks, primarily playing on early downs and defending against the run.

Hightower's contract expired after the 2021 season and he remains a free agent. Knowing the Pats' defensive schemes by rote memory, he would not necessarily need much training camp before being ready for the Sept. 11 opener in Miami.

Two of New England's biggest preseason mysteries: Who will call the offensive plays? And will Dont'a Hightower come back?