Skip to main content

Which Patriot Made NFL Network's Top 5 'Under-the-Radar' Signings?

Rich Eisen says veteran safety Jabrill Peppers is a steal for New England.

The New England Patriots are absorbing all sorts of criticism for what some consider a lackluster offseason.

But while the Pats may be void of a signature trade, signing or draft choice, at least one expert believe they made a shrewd move. On his radio show, NFL Network's Rich Eisen pointed to cornerback Jabrill Peppers as a sneaky signing.

Patriots - Giants

Aug. 11

USATSI_17330337

Marcus Jones

Patriots - Peppers

Jabrill Peppers

“I’m telling you, I’m biased, flat-out biased when it comes to this player, who was one of the most dynamite college players, did not do very well in Cleveland (Browns),” Eisen said. “Get it, understand. Didn’t do all that great, didn’t shine out in New York (Giants) but now he’s coming to New England, and I’m telling you, the Patriots will understand what to do with this guy.

“And he’s going to have, all of a sudden, the old fountain of youth, even though he’s still youthful. Jabrill Peppers is a New England Patriot, and I’m telling you, he’s gonna be terrific in this defense. They’re gonna figure out what to do. He’s gonna make plays. He’s gonna ‘do your job.’ He knows how to do it. Bill (Belichick) loves Michigan players, and that’s not just a (Tom) Brady reference.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Patriots - Ty Montgomery

Ty Montgomery

Mack Wilson

Mack Wilson

images

Tyquan Thornton

Peppers, 26, was a sneaky good grab for the Patriots and they signed him to an incentive-laced one-year deal that could be worth $5 million. He will join a loaded safety group that includes Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger.

The Patriots begin their preseason Aug. 11 against Peppers' former New York Giants.

Patriots - Giants
News

Patriots Reveal 2022 Preseason Schedule

By Mike D'Abate46 minutes ago
Patriots - Ty Montgomery
News

'Employee No. 14': Montgomery Embracing Patriots Role

By Mike D'Abate1 hour ago
Mac Jones, Nelson
News

Patriots WR Praises Mac Jones: “Working His Butt Off”

By Mike D'Abate4 hours ago
Patriots - Belichick Saban
News

'Family' Feud: Patriots Bill Belichick Confidant Nick Saban Called 'Despicable Liar' by Deion Sanders, Jimbo Fisher

By Richie Whitt4 hours ago
6CC4C21F-833C-47C0-A489-5E94A44BDDDC
News

Game On: Patriots-Raiders Preseason Tilt Gets Time and Date

By Mike D'Abate21 hours ago
USATSI_17330337
News

Is Versatile Marcus Jones Patriots Most Intriguing Rookie?

By Cole Thompson22 hours ago
Bill Belichick
News

Analytics Site: Patriots Offseason Worst in NFL?

By Richie WhittMay 18, 2022
Gillette Stadium during a Patriots game
News

NFL Fan Rankings: Are Patriots No. 1?

By Arnav SharmaMay 18, 2022