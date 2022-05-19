Patriots Reveal 2022 Preseason Schedule

As the old adage states, “…the last shall be first.”

While that may be a bit melodramatic when describing the New England Patriots 2022 preseason schedule, it is accurate.

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports Joe Judge, Bill Belichick Bill Belichick, Josh McDaniels Panthers head coach Matt Rhule

The Patriots have officially announced that they will open the preseason with the New York Giants rather than their typical matchups in the preseason finale. After hosting the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the preseason, the Patriots will close their exhibition slate with their first ever trip to Las Vegas to face the Raiders.

Preseason Game 1: vs. New York Giants

Date: August 11, 20222

Time: 7:00pm ET

Place: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts

Though few, if any, Patriots fans need be reminded about the outcomes of Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI, the Pats and Giants have enjoyed a rich history of preseason interaction. In 2021, New England welcomed the New York Football Giants to the friendly surroundings of Foxboro, Massachusetts for joint practices, before heading to East Rutherford, New Jersey for their preseason finale, which the Patriots won 22-20 at MetLife Stadium. For 2022, the game will feature a pseudo-reunion for Pats offensive assistant coach Joe Judge [former Giants head coach] and former New York defensive back Jabrill Peppers.

Preseason Game 2: vs. Carolina Panthers

Date: August 19, 2022

Time 7:00pm ET

Place: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts

Though the Patriots and Panthers are not longtime, storied rivals, this potential preseason union does come with its share of intrigue. In addition to their classic matchup in Super Bowl XXXVIII [resulting in a 32-29 New England victory], the two teams added a bit of spice to their relationship during last season’s 24-6 Pats win in Week Nine of the 2021 season. Shortly after the conclusion of the 2021 season, Panthers’ head coach Matt Rhule all but confirmed that the Pats and Panthers would also be engaging in joint practices in Foxboro, prior to their August 19 meeting.

Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Jabrill Peppers Steven Senne/AP Photo Brandon Bolden Robert Hanashiro - USA Today Sports Jarrett Stidham

Preseason Game 3: at Las Vegas Raiders

Date: August 26, 2022

Time: 8:15pm ET

Place: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

Though the two teams will face off approximately four months later in Week 15 of the regular season, the Pats and the Raiders have opted to gain some mutual valuable insight on each other. Each team is expected to compete for a playoff spot in 2022. In addition to being the first time former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will square off against the Pats as head coach of the Raiders, New England will also get its first look at former mates Brandon Bolden, Jakob Johnson, Jarrett Stidham and Chandler Jones in their new ‘silver and black’ threads. The teams will also engage in joint practices in Las Vegas prior to New England’s preseason finale. The Patriots last faced the Raiders in the preseason on August 25, 1995, a game which the then Oakland Raiders won, 32-24.