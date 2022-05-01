Getting to Know You: 2022 Patriots Undrafted Free Agents

While the 2022 NFL Draft is now in the books, the process of building the 2022 New England Patriots roster continues. Before the Pats’ draft cards have had the chance to cool, the team now turns its attention towards undrafted free agency.

Under the direction of head coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots have been a prime destination for undrafted rookies. Prominent Patriots (both past and present) including David Andrews, Brandon Bolden, Malcolm Butler, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski have found success in a New England uniform, despite not hearing their name called on draft day.

Labryan Ray Jake Julien DaMarcus Mitchell

The team still has an active 18-year streak of at least one undrafted rookie making the opening-day regular season roster. Last season, rookie kicker Quinn Nordin was selected to the team’s initial 53-man roster.

Following the addition of 10 players via the draft, the Patriots had nine open spots on their 90-man offseason roster. Throughout the course of Saturday evening, New England has reportedly signed seven rookie free agents, leaving two spots available on their roster.

A look at the Patriots undrafted free agent signings:

QB/RB/WR D’Eriq King, Miami

King is a versatile offensive weapon with an intriguing skillset. Though he is capable of aligning in the backfield or taking snaps under center, King best projects as a wide receiver at the pro level. Throughout his six-year career [at both Miami, as well as Houston], he caught 61 passes for 520 yards and three touchdowns. The Patriots were impressed by his diverse skill set having hosted him for a workout at Gillette Stadium in early April; apparently catching the eye of Pats’ offensive coach Joe Judge.

C Kody Russey, Houston

Russey spent his first five collegiate seasons at Louisiana Tech before transferring into Houston. At 6-2, 292, he has adequate size, as well the versatility to alight at guard or center. He started 60 games over six seasons. Russey was also named second team all-conference as a senior. He is also a teammate of New England’s third-round draft pick Marcus Jones.

Kody Russey Brendan Schooler Liam Shanahan

OL Liam Shanahan, LSU

Shanahan boasts a versatile skill set, enabling him to be a potential all-purpose offensive lineman. While he spent two seasons at LSU, the Marlborough, Massachusetts native started his college career at Harvard. He was LSU’s starting center for the last two seasons, playing alongside Patriots sixth-round draft pick Chasen Hines. Shanahan is also known for being quite durable; having played every offensive snap in 2020 and every SEC snap in 2021.

S Brenden Schooler, Texas

Despite an ability to be an effective two way player, Schooler projects primarily as a special teamer player at the pro level. He played wide receiver at both Oregon and Arizona before transferring to Texas. As a Longhorn, he made a position switch to safety. Schooler logged 50 tackles as a sixth-year senior in 2021.

DT Labryan Ray, Alabama

It simply would not be a Patriots rookie class unless a member of the Crimson Tide was a part of it. At 6-5, 284, Ray has impressive size and athleticism. Having played five full seasons under Nick Saban, he is well-versed in a Belichick-style defense. He is particularly adept at stuffing the run, while recording six sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss during his time as Alabama.

LB DaMarcus Mitchell, Purdue

Mitchell started his career on offense and at Southwest Mississippi Community College. He would go on to become an effective EDGE rush for Purdue. In two years as a Boilermaker, he compiled 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. New England had an individual workout with Mitchell in March.

P Jake Julien, Eastern Michigan

Julien spent five seasons punting for the Eagles. He averaged 43.4 yard per punt across his career. The Canadian-born right footer, is expected to compete with incumbent Jake Bailey for a position on the Patriots roster.