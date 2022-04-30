Patriots Draft Tracker: New England Completes 10-Player Haul with Michigan OL Andrew Stueber in 7th Round

Follow along as the New England Patriots continue the process of building their 2022 roster

In the words of Michael Corleone, ‘There are things being negotiated that are going to answer all of your questions and solve all of your problems. That's all I can tell you right now.”

This infamous quote from Mario Puzo’s “The Godfather” may well serve as the theme of the day in the NFL. As are the other 31 teams throughout the league, the New England Patriots enter the world of ‘legal tampering’ as the free agency period for the 2022 NFL Season begins and the NFL Draft beckons.

Follow along with Patriots Country’s Tracker for the latest comings and goings in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Saturday, April 30

2022 Patriots FINAL Draft Board

1. (29) Cole Strange, OL, Chattanooga

2. (50) Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

3. (85) Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

4. (121) Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State

4. (127) Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State

4. (137) Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky

6. (183) Kevin Harris, RB, South Carolina

6. (200) Sam Roberts, DT, Northwest Missouri State

6. (210) Chasen Hines, OL, LSU

7. (245) Andrew Stueber, OL, Michigan

*With their last pick of the draft, the Patriots went for another offensive lineman: 6-7, 325-pound Michigan product Andrew Stueber.

*At pick No. 210 in the sixth round, the Patriots drafted LSU interior offensive lineman Chasen Hines.

*With their second sixth-round pick (200th overall), the Patriots drafted small-college star defensive tackle Sam Roberts. At 6-4, 290 pounds, he was not invited to the Senior Bowl or NFL Scouting Combine but was the winner of the 2021 Cliff Harris Award as the best small-college defensive player in the nation at Northwest Missouri State.

*At Pick No. 183 in the sixth round, the Patriots drafted South Carolina running back Kevin Harris. He was the Gamecocks' feature back and a first-team All-SEC in 2020, but his production drastically decreased in 2021 coming off back surgery.

*With the 137th pick in the fourth-round, the Patriots selected Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe.

*After taking a back-to-back of cornerbacks, the New England Patriots went offense with South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong Jr. with the 127th overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

*To open the fourth round of the NFL Draft, selecting Arizona State cornerback Jack Jones with the 121st overall pick.

Friday, April 29

*For the first time in the 2022 NFL Draft the New England stayed put without a trade up or down in the third round, selecting Houston cornerback Marcus Jones with the 85th overall pick.

*The New England Patriots pulled another trade in the 2022 NFL Draft, moving up four spots in Friday's second round to select the fastest receiver in Baylor's Tyquan Thornton.

*The Patriots moved from pick No. 54 to 50, sending their 54th and 158th to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thursday, April 28

*With the 29th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Patriots selected Cole Strange, offensive lineman, University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.

*With several of their coveted targets still on the board at No. 21, the New England Patriots traded down in Thursday's NFL Draft with the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for picks No. 29, 94 and 121.

Monday, April 25

Continuing a trend of being the most active trading team in the NFL Draft, the Patriots are sending their fifth-round pick (No. 170 overall) to the Houston Texans for sixth- (183) and seventh-round (245) picks.

Bottom line: New England adds another pick to its haul.

Saturday, April 2

The Patriots have acquired wide receiver DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a third-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. New England also received a fifth-round selection in the upcoming 2022 Draft as part of the deal.

Tuesday, March 29

The Patriots have agreed to a one-year deal with safety Jabrill Peppers, reportedly worth up to $5 million.

Wednesday, March 23

The Patriots and cornerback Malcolm Butler have agreed on a two-year deal, worth up to $9 million.

Monday, March 21

The Patriots and offensive tackle Trent Brown have agreed to a two-year deal. Per reports, Brown’s compensation can be worth up to $22 million. The base value is $13 million, including $4 million guaranteed, with the rest tied to playtime incentives.

Saturday, March 19

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Patriots and defensive lineman Henry Anderson have agreed to a reworked contract, paying him a base salary of $1.25 million

Friday, March 18

Former All-Pro punt returner Gunner Olszewski has agreed to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a two-year deal worth $4.2 million deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots have reportedly reached a deal with LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, which will pay him a total of $9 million over the course of two-years according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Thursday, March 17

The Patriots and running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery have agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $4 million.

Wednesday, March 16

Fullback Jakob Johnson has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders for the 2022 season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Running back Brandon Bolden is set to reunite with former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, as the nine-year veteran is set to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.

New England declined to place a restricted free agency tender on wide receiver/return specialist Gunner Olszewski.

The Patriots have signed cornerback Terrance Mitchell to a one-year, $3 million contract.

Tuesday, March 15

TRADE: Per reports, Patriots have agreed to trade offensive lineman Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fifth-round draft selection.

As first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates, running back James White and the Patriots have agreed to a two-year deal, ensuring his return to New England for the upcoming season. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero has reported White’s contract as being for $5 million [$2.5M average-per-year] with $500,000 guaranteed.

TRADE: As first reported by Tom Pelissero, NFL Media, the Patriots are sending OLB Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns for LB Mack Wilson.

Monday, March 14

The Patriots re-signed kicker Nick Folk to a two-year, $5 million extension that includes $2.19 million guaranteed. Max $5.6M with incentives, per Tom Pelissero, NFL Network

Per reports, the Los Angeles Chargers have agreed with former Patriots’ CB J.C. Jackson a five-year, $82.5 million deal that invoices $40 million guaranteed, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Patriots and special teams captain Matthew Slater have agreed on a one-year, $2.6 million [guaranteed] deal for him to remain in New England, as first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.

Offensive lineman Ted Karras has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $18 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Per an announcement from his agency, JL Sports, New England is re-signing veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer. Jim McBride of the Boston Globe was the first to report that the 35-year-old veteran signal-caller was coming back to Foxboro. JL Sports confirmed that Hoyer’s deal is for two years, with Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reporting that the compensation includes $3 million in guarantees.

Per Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, the Patriots have re-signed reserve offensive lineman James Ferentz.

Sunday, March 13

The Patriots have agreed to terms with safety Devin McCourty on his return to the Foxboro fold for 2022. The deal is reportedly for one-year and worth up to $9 million.

New England placed a second-round restricted free agent tender on Jakobi Meyers, while declining to do so for fullback Jakob Johnson, per their agent, Drew Rosenhaus.