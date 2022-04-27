Son of Patriots Great Vince Wilfork Steals Championship Rings

D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, son of the ex-Patriots’ defensive lineman, pleaded guilty last week to stealing several of his father’s championship rings — including those from Super Bowl XXXIX and Super Bowl XLIX.

FOXBORO — The curious case of former New England Patriots’ defensive tackle Vince Wilfork’s missing championship rings has apparently reached a gut-wrenching resolution.

D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, son of the ex-Patriots’ great, pleaded guilty last week to stealing several of his father’s championship rings — including those from Super Bowl XXXIX and Super Bowl XLIX.

Both of them - plus two AFC championship rings and a college football championship ring won with the Miami Hurricanes - were stolen from his home in Friendswood, Texas. The jewelry was later sold without his father’s permission.

Last week, 405th District Court Judge Jared Robinson ordered the stolen items be returned to Wilfork.

Per court documents obtained by the Galveston County Daily News, Holmes-Wilfork was given five years probation for theft of property greater than $300,000. His conviction will be vacated if successfully completing probation. Besides entering probation, Holmes-Wilfork was ordered to pay court fees and participate in a drug-screening program.

A first-round draft pick by the Patriots, Wilfork spent 11 seasons with the team between 2004 and 2014. One of the best defensive tackles of his era, he appeared in a combined 179 regular season and playoff games for New England and won two Super Bowl rings.

Wilfork helped the Patriots to two Super Bowl victories, while earning five Pro Bowl selections, four combined All-Pro selections and a place on the franchise's 50th anniversary roster. He had served as a seven-time team captain during his New England tenure.

Despite taking his final snaps in a Houston Texans’ uniform, Wilfork signed a one-day contract in August 2017 to retire a Patriot. He started 148 games across his regular seasons. In the process, 517 tackles, 16 sacks, five forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries, three interceptions and a touchdown were accrued. As such, Wilfork is considered to be one of the best defensive tackles in NFL history.

Earlier this month, Wilfork was among three finalists to become the franchise’s 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame. He was joined by former Pats’ linebacker Mike Vrabel and former offensive lineman Logan Mankins.

In a statement to The Daily News, Holmes-Wilfork’s attorney, Mark Aronowitz, said his client was ‘moving on from the incident’ with the support of his parents.