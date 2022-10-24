Skip to main content

N'Keal Harry 'Revenge'? Traded Bears WR 'Ready' for Patriots Reunion

N'Keal Harry is set to make his Chicago Bears debut on Monday night. So he'll see his old Patriots pals.
N'Keal Harry is not bothering much with the idea of a "revenge game'' as he is set to make his Chicago Bears debut on Monday night - with his first outing of the season just happening to come against his former team, the New England Patriots.

"I'm worried about right now going forward and helping this team win,'' not revenge, said Harry. "I'm excited to get out there and show what I can do."

Harry was traded by coach Bill Belichick from the Pats to the Bears for a 2024 seventh-round pick in July. It was a trade-dump move of the No. 32 pick in 2019, who managed to total just 598 receiving yards and four touchdowns in three subpar seasons with the Patriots.

Harry is keeping it classy before the national TV game, and so is Belichick.

"Things didn’t really work out here the way that I think all of us hoped for," Belichick said. "Everybody tried, it just didn’t work out. I’m sure he’ll be ready to go, and I’m sure he’ll play hard."

The Bears are 2-4 and to a great degree seem short on offensive weaponry. The Patriots have turned the page, with second-year QB Mac Jones apparently healthy enough to go tonight, with the 3-3 Pats looking to move above .500 for the first time in 2022 as they prepare to face off against the Bears at 8:15 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium.

And Harry said he is healthy as well.

"I feel ready," said Harry, sidelined all this time with an ankl. "I'm excited. My body has healed the right way. I've got a chance to get my feet up under me in this offense. So I'm feeling pretty comfortable and I'm excited to go."

