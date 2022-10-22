Patriots vs. Bears Week 7: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Odds

New England coach Bill Belichick is on the cusp of NFL history as the Patriots host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 7.

With a victory on Monday night, Belichick would notch career win No. 325 - including the playoffs - and break a tie with Bears founder George Halas for the second-most wins by an NFL coach in history. Only former Colts and Dolphins coach Don Shula has more with 347.

The Patriots are fresh off a 38-15 win against one of Belichick's former teams, the Browns, accomplished with a third-string quarterback and rookie in Bailey Zappe.

Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in the win that tied Belichick with Halas for win No. 324.

Despite quarterback Mac Jones being limited in practice all week, all signs point to a return to the gridiron on Monday Night Football. The 24-year-old was seen during the media portion of practice exhibiting fluid movement and quick footwork.

Chicago has lost three in a row at the hands of the Giants, Vikings, and Commanders while scoring just 13.7 points per game in the process.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields threw for 190 yards on 14-of-27 passing with a touchdown and an interception in the loss and was also sacked five times.

Fields added 88 yards on 12 carries, contributing to the 237 total yards Chicago registered on the ground.

WHO: Chicago Bears (2-3) at New England Patriots (2-3)

WHERE: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts (65,878)

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, 8:15 p.m. ET

