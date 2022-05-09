Odell Beckham Jr. Among 3 Free Agents Patriots Should Sign?

The Patriots "should prioritize these three veterans that are still available on the open market.''

Do the New England Patriots need to sign three "name'' free agents to keep up in the AFC East?

That is the theory espoused here, and it is at the very least a "sexy'' trio of NFL guys.

The Fansided thinking: "They should prioritize these three veterans that are still available on the open market. If one of these three ends up taking the plunge and signing a deal with New England, they could serve as the difference-maker that helps them rise above many of their equally-talented rivals.

Fuller vs. Beckham Hicks with Pats

More details, and our thoughts follow ...

3. CB Kyle Fuller

Fansided: "Fuller’s status as a ballhawk has eroded over the last two years, as a bumpy final season in Chicago and a so-so year in Denver helped him record just one interception in 26 games. Fuller needs a crash course in cornerback play ...''

SI: The Patriots used two draft picks on cornerbacks in Houston’s Marcus Jones and Arizona State’s Jack Jones. It's true that Pats coach Bill Belichick is a master of teaching in the secondary; maybe he should just teach the kids.

2. DT Akiem Hicks

Fansided: "In his prime, Hicks was a monster that would absolutely bludgeon offensive linemen and eat up space while fitting against the run. Injuries and age have slowed him down, but he can still be an effective player if he goes to a scheme that will utilize his talents properly.''

SI: Hicks - the Patriots-ex - has in the last three seasons missed more than a third of his team's games. We agree that the former Pro Bowler is a rejuvenation project for somebody, and his 335-pound wide-body frame would eat up space. But once a guy sits on the shelf, there is usually a reason. Injuries figure as that reason.

1. Odell Beckham Jr.

Fansided: "As unlikely as bringing in a star receiver like Beckham or Deebo Samuel might sound, it would be the height of irresponsibility for the the Patriots to close this door completely. Even with his injury, Beckham might make the most sense for New England given his admiration for the Belichick regime and complementary skill set.''

SI: Deebo? Where did he come into this conversation?

Beckham is rehabbing and likely to sit out a big chunk of the year. He is getting all sorts of credit for maturing and contributing to the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl run, but if the goal is to keep pace with the Buffalo Bills and company in the AFC East, don't the Patriots need help ... now?

Fansided writes, "If Odell’s ability to explode and get behind a defense remains post-ACL injury, he could be a WR1 in New England for the next half-decade.''

We think the sights should be set far lower than that. "WR1'' when he's around 36 years old?! A projection of help from OBJ later this year, on the cheap, is viable. Predicting he's got a half-decade ahead of him at which he plays at a higher level than he did last season? Not likely.