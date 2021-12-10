Only a Brief Moment: Demaryius Thomas Leaves a Legacy of Positivity with Patriots

There is an old adage which states, ‘It only takes a brief moment in time to touch the lives of those around you.’

Sadly, this sentiment resonates a bit more deeply today, when applied to former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who passed away on Thursday, December 9. Thomas was found at his home in Roswell, Georgia, with his death reportedly caused by a medical issue. He was just 33 years old.

On the gridiron, Thomas was a game-changer at the receiver position. Following a standout collegiate career at Georgia Tech, he joined the NFL as the 22nd overall selection by the Denver Broncos in the 2010 NFL Draft. Blending size, speed and sound field awareness, the talented wideout emerged as one of the league’s most productive receivers; becoming a key component of a prolific Broncos offense. In his nine-plus seasons with Denver, Thomas was voted to four Pro Bowls and played a significant role in the Broncos’ road to victory in Super Bowl 50.

In late October 2018, Thomas was traded from Denver to the Houston Texans, in hopes of helping to bolster the Texans’ receiving corps. However, Thomas suffered a torn Achilles in Week 16, thus ending his season.

Time in New England

In April 2019, Thomas joined the Patriots on a one-year deal, and spent training camp and preseason with the organization. Thomas’ time in New England may not be marked by numerous gridiron highlights. However, his lone performance wearing Patriot blue was a memorable one. Making his first in-game appearance since his Achilles injury in late December 2018, Thomas suited up for New England’s 2019 preseason finale against the New York Giants on August 29, 2019. Following an inauspicious start, one which found him mishandling a hand-off on an attempted end around (a skill for which he was not well-known), Thomas settled into a solid performance. In front of a home crowd at Gillette Stadium, he hauled in seven catches on eight targets for 87 yards and two touchdowns. His first score came on a solid back-shoulder throw by quarterback Jarrett Stidham for the 35-yard touchdown. His second came on a red-zone scramble drill, with Jarrett Stidham finding him in the corner of the end zone. As such, his enthusiasm and smile were both prevalent and infectious. He had returned to play the game he loved. On that late summer night in Foxboro, no one was more excited than Demaryius Thomas.

Still, after appearing in only one preseason game with the Pats, Thomas was traded to the New York Jets, where he would spend the remainder of 2019. After spending the 2020 season away from the gridiron, Thomas announced his retirement from the NFL in June 2021. He finished his career with 724 receptions for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns.

“It was a tough decision, a real tough decision,” Thomas said of his decision. “When I did something, it was always [giving] my best to go and go and go. And football was my go. Every year I tried to get better and better, and I knew I was aging, of course. It was something tough, but I’m grateful I did 10, 11 years. I’m so grateful for that and now I can move on. I’m happy, I’m healthy. And now I can try to find my next itch.”

A Lasting Impression

Although Thomas’ legacy on a professional football field will most closely (and rightfully) be tied to his time as a member of the Denver Broncos, his brief stay with the New England Patriots certainly left its mark among those with whom he took the field each day.

Amidst the numerous tributes that have been pouring in to social media, Thomas’ former Patriots teammates have commemorated the positivity he brought to them during their limited time together. From Tom Brady, to Julian Edelman to Devin and Jason McCourty, heavy hearts are evident in their sharing memories of their fallen friend.

Though his time with us was far too brief, Demaryius Thomas will forever be remembered as a man of faith and optimism. While his on-field accomplishments will continue to be celebrated by all who watched him play, Thomas’ true legacy may best be summarized by those whose lives he touched. Prolific on the football field, Thomas’ ability to lend hope and light to all who knew him will forever keep him in the hearts and minds of his teammates, coaches and scores of fans. Whether it be a making an athletic catch in the open field, or greeting a teammate with a smile, Thomas will be there in spirit; providing an example for which he would be proud.