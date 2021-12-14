Patriots-Colts Week Fifteen Injury Report: First Edition — Cajuste Out, Nine Limited for Pats on Tuesday

A prominent pair of New England Patriots make their return to the practice field as the team prepares for its Saturday night showdown with the Indianapolis Colts.

The first practice participation and injury report of Week Fifteen of the 2021 NFL season provided both questions and concern for the New England Patriots, as they prepare to travel to Indiana to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium at 8:20pm ET.

Though the Patriots enter this matchup with a 9-4 record, winners of seven-straight, the 7-6 Colts provide a tough test for the Pats. Indianapolis is among the NFL’s best teams in all three phases of the game. The Colts are well-coached and possess the type of battle-tested experience that will greatly assist them in both late-season and playoff contests.

As a result, there are plenty of storylines heading into this contest on Saturday, many of which surround the health of some key players.

Here is Tuesday’s full report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OL Yodney Cajuste, Illness

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Calf/Wrist

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

LB Ronnie Perkins, Illness

S Adrian Phillips, Knee

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed

Both safety Adrian Phillips (knee) and running back Damien Harris (hamstring) were present at practice on Tuesday, quelling some concern about each player’s status heading into Saturday's game. Still, it should be noted that both players were limited participants on Tuesday. While it is far too early to determine whether either Harris or Phillips will be able to suit up, their presence on the field is a good sign for their respective long term health.

Safety Kyle Dugger and linebacker Josh Uche were spotted at practice on Tuesday. Dugger had been on COVID/Reserve, while Uche was placed on Injured Reserve in November with an ankle injury.

In addition to the calf injury which has plagued him through nearly the entirety of the 2021 season to date, offensive tackle Trent Brown also had a wrist injury attributed to him on Tuesday’s report.

Offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste was the lone member of the Patriots current 53-man roster to be missing from practice on Tuesday. Cajuste;s absence was due to an illness.

Running back J.J. Taylor also was not present, indicating that he remains on COVID/Reserve, which he had been placed on November 29.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (7-6)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Bobby Okereke, Illness

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

TE Kylen Granson, Not Injury Related - Personal Matter

C Ryan Kelly, Knee/Illness

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

The Colts began Week Fifteen’s practice slate with few entries on their initial injury and practice participation report.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke was the lone absence due to illness.

Center Ryan Kelley was limited in his participation, dealing with both illness and a knee injury.