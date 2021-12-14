Many Happy Returns: Uche, Dugger, Phillips, Harris Spotted at Tuesday’s Patriots Practice

Four key players were back on the practice fields on Tuesday for the Patriots. What does it mean for New England’s stretch run?

With their bye week now in the past, the New England Patriots are singularly focused on their Week Fifteen matchup with the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night. New England enters this contest having won seven straight games, the longest winning streak in the NFL. At 9-4, the Patriots remain both the top-seeded team in the AFC, as well as the division leader in the AFC East.

As a result, wins continue to be at a premium, and the Pats will need all hands on deck to successfully battle a versatile Colts’ team that is currently playing its best football of the season.

Fortunately for the Patriots, the pendulum of good health appears to be swinging in their favor.

Both safety Adrian Phillips (knee) and running back Damien Harris (hamstring) were present at practice on Tuesday, quelling some concern about each player’s status heading into Saturday's game. While it is far too early to determine whether either Harris or Phillips will be able to suit up, their presence on the field is a good sight for their respective long term health. Though Harris has yet to meet with the media this week, Phillips also spoke with reporters before Tuesday’s practice

“Everything has checked out pretty well,” Phillips said with a smile. “At the time, I was like, ‘Oh crap!’ I didn’t want to get hurt or anything like that. You don’t know how severe the injury is or whatever it may be. Just taking it day by day and working with the training staff and going from there.”

Welcome Back, Dugger

Safety Kyle Dugger practiced for the first time since being placed on COVID-19/Reserve on December1. The Lenoir-Rhyne product missed New England’s Week Thurteem matchup with the Buffalo Bills, in accordance with league protocols.

Over the previous few weeks, Dugger’s versatility has earned him a spot as a mainstay in the Patriots defensive backfield. Through twelve games played this season, the 25-year-old has compiled 62 solo tackles, 4 tackles for loss, four passes-defensed, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.

The Pats have heavily used both big nickel (five defensive backs) and dime (six defensive backs) defensive packages in 2021. Dugger has seen action alongside safeties Adrian Phillips and Devin McCourty when three safeties are deployed in the secondary. Thus far, he has been most effective when used against tight ends and receiving backs out of the backfield. With Indianapolis’ quarterback Carson Wentz likely to test the Patriots’ ability to defend the middle, intermediate area of the field, Dugger will be called upon to help fortify New England’s defense in that area.

Uche Returns from IR

Linebacker Josh Uche was also spotted on the practice fields on Tuesday, indicating that the team has opened his 21-day window or return from Injured Reserve. The second-year linebacker out of Michigan landed on IR in November with an ankle injury.

Despite being one of the most highly-touted Patriots' rookies in 2020, Uche’s 2021 season has not exactly lived up to expectations. Even before being sidelined with his ankle injury, he had only been used sporadically. Uche had been listed on previous injury reports with both back and shoulder injuries. He also missed the team’s Week Five matchup with the Houston Texans. His last appearance for the Pats was in Week Ten versus the Carolina Panthers, where he played on 13 defensive snaps and seven snaps on special teams. In eight games this season, Uche recorded three sacks, four quarterback hits and ten tackles as a rotational edge rusher.

Still, Uche has the speed, athleticism and system savvy to be a factor in the Patriots defense as an edge rusher or an off-the-ball linebacker. While it remains to be seen whether he will be used as a pass rush specialist or a true every-down move linebacker, he has the skillset to play on the line in most of the Pats’ defensive alignments.

New England now has three weeks to officially add him to the active roster. Should they fail to do so, Uche will revert to injured-reserve, thus becoming ineligible to play for the remainder of the year.

The Patriots will return to action on Saturday, December 18 at 8:20pm against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium In Indianapolis, Indiana